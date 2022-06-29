"They want you to preserve people's feelings now" - Joe Rogan tells Gina Carano it's a "weird time today" for fat-shaming

Joe Rogan and Gina Carano recently sat down on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) to discuss several topics, including fat-shaming. Fat-shaming has been a controversial topic because some people see it as bullying, while others see it as bringing awareness to dietary mishandling.

Rogan and Carano are on the side of it being dietary mishandling. The conversation started with the former MMA fighter talking about her family being open to telling her to lose weight. The legendary podcaster and UFC commentator took over and gave his opinion.

During the episode of JRE, Rogan had this to say about fat-shaming:

"It's a weird time today where you're not supposed to do that anymore. They want you to preserve people's feelings now. Fat-shaming only works if you feel bad... You can't fat shame me. I'd be like, 'Oh, I'm fat? Ok.'"

The point Rogan and Carano were trying to make is that some people can benefit from being called out for being overweight. It has to be from someone you respect, but ignoring unhealthy habits can lead to a shorter lifespan. That said, there is a fine line between bullying and helping.

Watch Joe Rogan and Gina Carano discuss fat-shaming below:

Gina Carano tells Joe Rogan about $1 million offer to fight Ronda Rousey five years ago

Carano has recently been in the MMA headlines after Ronda Rousey said she would only return to fight her. The Mandalorian actor and 'Rowdy' were massive contributors to the growth of women's MMA.

Although the fight is unlikely to happen now, the controversial actor told Rogan about how the matchup almost materialized five years ago. During the same episode of JRE, Carano told this story about almost fighting Rousey:

"I had my whole team in Vegas. So when Dana White and Lorenzo [Fertitta] invited me out finally, this had to have been like five years ago. They said we'd like to offer you a million-dollar fight with Ronda."

The fight never materialized because Carano felt betrayed by the UFC not accepting her request to keep the matchup low-key until she could get a training team together. 'Conviction' has not fought in nearly 13 years, but nostalgia would make a matchup against Rousey a must-see.

Watch Gina Carano discuss the possibility of fighting Ronda Rousey below:

