Joe Rogan gives six-word reaction as popular ABC show's female host accuses him of believing in "dragons" and spreading misinformation

Joe Rogan recently shared his reaction to Joy Behar claiming he believed in "dragons" on her talk show. Behar is notably featured on ABC's The View with Whoopie Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

During a recent episode of the popular talk show, the hosts discussed a poll showing how many young Americans get their daily news from right-leaning political influencers and podcasters. As their conversation progressed, Behar took a shot at Rogan and said:

"I think that’s why people like our show, because they know that we are checked by ABC News... We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons. I checked it... And he also thinks that they, dragons-like, I guess, dinosaur-type of animals, roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there."

After @CollinRugg shared a clip of the segment in an X post, Rogan re-shared it with his response. The famous podcaster shared a six-word reaction and vowed to change his social media bio on the platform. He wrote:

"That’s my new official X description."

When Joe Rogan opened up about the connection between dragons and ancient cultures

A few weeks ago, Joe Rogan had fellow comedian Sam Tripoli on his podcast, and the two discussed various topics. During one segment, Rogan brought up dinosaurs and the possibility of some of these pre-historic creatures having feathers instead of skin.

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2218), Rogan also pondered upon the connection between dinosaurs and ancient legends of dragons. He speculated on the possibility of flying dinosaurs being labeled as dragons and said:

"It’s so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, as we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that was a giant predatory bird, and maybe some of those things looked like dragons.

Rogan continued:

"Think of all these different cultures, ancient, medieval Europe, China, Japan, all of them had dragons, there’s so many dragons, it might have been a real thing, and I think most of them didn’t have dragons that could spit fire either, I think that was like Hollywood movie Godzilla type deal." [H/t: Fox News]

Watch the full episode below:

