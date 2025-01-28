Joe Rogan gives three-word reaction in all caps as Donald Trump orders release of John F. Kennedy and other assassination documents

Joe Rogan is hyped about Donald Trump ordering the release of classified documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) recently took to social media to express his excitement at the POTUS' executive order.

For context, Trump signed a bunch of executive orders in his first week as POTUS and made it a priority to declassify governmental documents about the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, which has been a topic of discussion among conspiracy theorists for decades. Moreover, the remaining documents related to Rev. King and Robert Kennedy's assassinations will also be turned open.

In a recent Instagram post, the UFC commentator shared a three-word reaction to the news and said:

"LET'S F**KING GO."

Check out the post below:

When Donald Trump explained to Joe Rogan why he kept John F. Kennedy files classified

Donald Trump appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast before the 2024 Presidential Elections, and the two discussed various topics. During their extended conversation, Rogan brought up the subject of the John F. Kennedy [JFK] assassination.

Trump revealed that while he wanted to declassify the files in his first term as POTUS, he was advised against it by his advisors and explained why he chose to listen to them. Stating that it could affect people who are alive today, he said:

"[The JFK files] address the people that are still living, there are people that are affected. And, it could be some national security reason that I don't have to necessarily know about. But some really good, talented people asked me not to do it. I opened it up, and they said, 'Would it be possible for us to do that on a different day?'... When there are living people, you generally tend not to want to do it, when people are still living."

Catch Donald Trump's comments below (2:42:53):

