Joe Rogan goes deep on the connection between Iceland, the Vikings, and modern-day strongmen: "They have all these crazy names"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on a possible connection between Iceland’s Viking heritage and the emergence of contemporary strongmen. The longtime UFC commentator has gained significant recognition for facilitating engaging discussions on his widely followed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Rogan has long expressed a profound passion for combat sports and fitness, and he also holds a strong admiration for the world of strongman competition. His enthusiasm for the sport has led him to occasionally feature prominent strongmen as guests on his podcast.
During a recent episode of his podcast with comedian Ehsan Ahmad, Rogan spoke about the sheer physicality of strongman Brian Shaw, remarking that someone of his size would have seemed almost mythical in ancient times. He further highlighted Iceland’s dominance in strongman competitions, attributing it to the country’s Viking lineage and the enduring impact of its genetics:
"It was hard to survive back then. And then that guy comes over the mountain with just a big hunk of leather over his d*ck, because they existed back then too, those dudes in Iceland. Why are these strongmen coming from Iceland? Like, what is that all about? I'll tell you what that's about. The f**king Vikings. They were the Vikings. There's like a whole culture of strongmen. Like, the strongest men that do those barrel-throwing competitions come out of Iceland — like a ton of them. They have all these crazy names..."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:33:00):
Joe Rogan discusses the compounding effect of human happiness
In a recent episode of his podcast featuring comedian Jimmy Carr, Joe Rogan explored the social and psychological dimensions of human happiness. He proposed that happiness is not merely a personal emotion, but a powerful force that grows exponentially when it’s cultivated and shared within a connected community:
"The more happy people there are, the better life will be. It'll expand—it's not like one plus one equals two. It's exponential; it accelerates. The more people are happy and enjoying their lives, the more you will enjoy your life. And that's just part of a community. It's the natural human reward system that's set up to make sure that we all get along together and continue to procreate and have a wonderful society… until we meld with the machine, which is coming any day now."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (47:55):