Joe Rogan goes deep on mechanics of rapid weight and muscle loss: "You gotta be real careful with everything"

Joe Rogan gave his take on the physical toll that rapid weight loss takes on people's bodies. According to Rogan, it may negatively impact a person's health.

Ad

Earlier this month, Rogan spoke to stand-up comedian Tom Segura on his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience. The two discussed variety of topics, including American rapper and singer Jelly Roll's desire to lose weight, with Rogan saying:

''So Jelly Roll is walking around 200 pounds too heavy before at least. So it's actually 300 pounds right because he wants to lose another 100.''

According to the UFC commentator, those who are trying to lose weight typically follow a strict diet that restricts food intake, resulting in significant weakness and potentially harming their bodies. Rogan emphasized the need of preserving muscle mass while reducing body fat, saying:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''So imagine just carrying around everywhere you go, you got a squat rack like a real bar stuffed with plates and you're just carrying that through life...you do get weaker when you lose weight, I mean that's that's a fact...It's also like to lose weight, to lose body fat, your body has to think something's wrong, it's very difficult to maintain muscle mass while you're losing fat. It's hard, that's hard. You gotta be real careful with everything.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (39:04):

Ad

When Joe Rogan revealed his diet which helped him lose weight

In a past episode of his JRE show, Joe Rogan surprised his guest, comedian and actor Tom Papa with his carnivore diet plans, which had a significant impact on his health, helping him lose weight.

The UFC commentator discussed achieving a slimmer appearance by simply eating steak and eggs for breakfast and lunch, saying:

Ad

''[For breakfast] steak or eggs sometimes, like this morning it was steak, yesterday morning I ate six eggs...I don't eat lunch, it's just usually two meals a day and then the second meal is usually steak either elk or beef steak...two weeks in and I noticed I felt amazing. I was shedding weight...I lost a legitimate 12 pounds of fat, my face got thinner.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (6:39):

Ad

A month before his talk with Papa, Rogan shared his experience with the carnivore diet on Instagram. The American podcaster claimed to have irregular bowel movements, yet he felt energized all day, writing:

''Carnivore diet update; the good and the bad. Let’s start with the bad...that thing is diarrhea...One thing I’m fairly sure of is that my energy levels are higher and steadier''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.