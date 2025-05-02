Joe Rogan goes deep on "Operation Midnight Climax" while breaking down alleged MK Ultra experiments 

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the CIA's alleged involvement with Charles Manson and Jack Ruby when they visited them in prison for interrogation.
The veteran UFC commentator often delves into conspiracy theories on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In a recent episode featuring Jillian Michaels, an author and fitness expert, Rogan discussed the "Operation Midnight Climax," a sub-project of the MKUltra experiments, and how Louis Jolyon West was involved in the infamous cases of Manson and Ruby. He said:
"Jolly west was the CIA operative who visited Manson in jail. He's also the guy who visited Jack Ruby. Then Jack Ruby started saying, 'I'm seeing demons, the Jews are on fire.' He didn't have a history of mental illness like that, like complete psychotic breakdowns. But, he did after Jolly West visited him. There's like, real documentations about those experiments."
He continued:
"One of them is Operation Midnight Climax. So, the CIA was operating brothels, where they would have two-way mirrors. They would be behind the mirrors and these prostitues who were working for the CIA would give the johns LSD and they would observe them."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (54:16):
When Joe Rogan broke down potential Islam Makhachev vs. Belal Muhammad fight
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has often shared his aspirations to move up to the welterweight division. However, his teammate Belal Muhammad is the current reigning champion of said weight class. 'Remember The Name's upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena will supposedly decide the Russian's next move.
UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan recently recalled speaking to UFC CEO Dana White about the superfight, stating:
"[Dana White] was actually specifically talking about what happens if Belal wins. Because, they've been talking about Islam fighting Belal. I would like that to happen if Belal wins. Jack Della Maddalena is a bad motherf*****. He's good."
He continued:
"If Jack Della Maddalena wins, then he is the new welterweight champion and then maybe he fights Islam. The problem with Islam fighting Belal is that they train together. I think Khabib doesn't like that idea."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: