  • Joe Rogan goes deep on "Operation Midnight Climax" while breaking down alleged MK Ultra experiments 

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 02, 2025 01:58 GMT
Joe Rogan touches on Operation Midnight Climax and Mk Ultra experiments [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan touches on Operation Midnight Climax and Mk Ultra experiments [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the CIA's alleged involvement with Charles Manson and Jack Ruby when they visited them in prison for interrogation.

The veteran UFC commentator often delves into conspiracy theories on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In a recent episode featuring Jillian Michaels, an author and fitness expert, Rogan discussed the "Operation Midnight Climax," a sub-project of the MKUltra experiments, and how Louis Jolyon West was involved in the infamous cases of Manson and Ruby. He said:

"Jolly west was the CIA operative who visited Manson in jail. He's also the guy who visited Jack Ruby. Then Jack Ruby started saying, 'I'm seeing demons, the Jews are on fire.' He didn't have a history of mental illness like that, like complete psychotic breakdowns. But, he did after Jolly West visited him. There's like, real documentations about those experiments."
He continued:

"One of them is Operation Midnight Climax. So, the CIA was operating brothels, where they would have two-way mirrors. They would be behind the mirrors and these prostitues who were working for the CIA would give the johns LSD and they would observe them."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (54:16):

youtube-cover
When Joe Rogan broke down potential Islam Makhachev vs. Belal Muhammad fight

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has often shared his aspirations to move up to the welterweight division. However, his teammate Belal Muhammad is the current reigning champion of said weight class. 'Remember The Name's upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena will supposedly decide the Russian's next move.

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan recently recalled speaking to UFC CEO Dana White about the superfight, stating:

"[Dana White] was actually specifically talking about what happens if Belal wins. Because, they've been talking about Islam fighting Belal. I would like that to happen if Belal wins. Jack Della Maddalena is a bad motherf*****. He's good."

He continued:

"If Jack Della Maddalena wins, then he is the new welterweight champion and then maybe he fights Islam. The problem with Islam fighting Belal is that they train together. I think Khabib doesn't like that idea."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

