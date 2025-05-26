Joe Rogan goes scorched earth on the education loan "scam", calling it the "dirtiest thing ever"

Joe Rogan tore into the idea that student loans are anything but a legal trap during a fiery segment on a recent podcast episode with comedian Jimmy Carr. He argued that student debt is a scam built to profit off the hopes of young people who did everything by the book.

Rogan stated that while these students study hard, expecting a decent life, they walk into a lifetime of debt with compounding interest and no escape. The UFC color commentator pointed out the absurdity of how the US and UK can print money for bailouts but won’t cancel student loans.

Carr opened the discussions by saying that the United States and the UK should cancel all student loans. Speaking on episode #2326 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"So [these] people did everything right. They went to school, they studied hard, they went to university, they studied hard, they got a degree, and then they can't buy a house. They can't because, you know, maybe the degree doesn't grow corn, it's not in a STEM subject, it's in the humanities or something, and then they don't get the lifestyle that they worked hard for. I think we cancel their debt. I mean, I don't want to sound like a communist here, but free education is not crazy, because it's an asset to your society."

Rogan reacted by stating:

"It's a giant subsidized business, in America at least, it's a giant subsidized business, and they're not going to let it go. There's a really strong reason why it was free when I went to university. It's the one debt you cannot absolve in America, even with bankruptcy... Because it's a scam. It's the dirtiest thing ever. Because look, if you're a 45-year-old man who's taken a lot of risks with your business and you go bankrupt, you're absolved."

Check out Jimmy Carr and Joe Rogan's comments below (1:09:00):

Joe Rogan breaks down how the system is allegedly built to keep people struggling

In the aforementioned podcast episode with Jimmy Carr, Joe Rogan went on to claim that modern systems are designed to keep people financially burdened and easier to control. He argued that once people are free from economic stress, they become harder to manipulate and more willing to speak out.

He suggested that a portion of the government benefits from citizens being in constant struggle. Rogan said:

"I think there's a certain percentage of our government that wants to keep people in turmoil and in strife because they're easier to manage. And I think the more people become successful and the more people become, you know, completely free to do what they choose, and they no longer have financial burdens. So they're not afraid to speak their mind and they can kind of explore different things."

