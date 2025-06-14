Joe Rogan and guest break down why "boring" baseball connects generations like no other sport

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and his guest Ken Burns, explored an unexpected topic: the timeless beauty of baseball, a sport often criticized for being “boring.”
Despite its slower pace compared to today’s fast-moving sports like basketball or football, Rogan and Burns argued that baseball holds a special place in American culture because of its very simplicity and calm rhythm. Rogan said:
“Baseball is a unique American pastime because it’s boring — because you know, it’s exciting. It’s not for those moments. It’s for those of us who love it."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:44:47):
Burns highlighted how baseball’s steady, slow-paced nature allows families to bond, talk, and share the game across generations.
The conversation also touched on how other sports, like football, might be more action-packed but don’t offer the same emotional and cultural connection. Quoting renowned political commentator George Will, Burns said:
“Football has two of the worst features of American life — violence punctuated by frequent committee meetings.”
Joe Rogan shares thoughts on UFC’s possible move to Netflix
Joe Rogan recently welcomed four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers to an episode of his podcast.
During their conversation, the duo discussed UFC's potential partnership with Netflix.
Rodgers brought up the topic, asking Rogan if he thought the popular streaming platform could become the new home for UFC events. Rogan responded with some uncertainty, saying:
"I don't know if they could do that. I'm a dummy. I'm not a business guy. I don't understand. So, the problem is, would they be pay-per-view still? Because the Mike Tyson [vs.] Jake Paul fight was on Netflix and you could just watch it just like you watch everything else."
He went on to explain that pricing could be a concern if the UFC were to move to Netflix:
"You have to pay more for it. So, if they have the UFC on Netflix, but they made people pay more for it, I don't know how that would work out."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:16):
While nothing has been confirmed yet, Rogan’s comments reflect the uncertainty many fans and industry insiders feel about how the UFC might fit into a streaming model like Netflix — especially when it comes to pay-per-view events.