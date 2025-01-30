Joe Rogan and guest crack up at "hilarious" Donald Trump impression of Elon Musk's rockets: "We are living in a very, very strange time"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently welcomed Gad Saad to his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The pair talked about various interesting things, from Mars to Parisitic ideas.

Both Rogan and Saad cracked up at Donald Trump's hilarious impression of Elon Musk's rockets and how they land.

Trump, who recently became the 47th President of the United States of America, was endorsed by billionaire Musk during his campaign. Trump announced Musk as the co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E).

The department will aim to reduce government spending and get rid of excess regulations. Musk was expected to work alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to advise on the matters of the department but the latter has since left the department.

Rogan and Saad hilariously talked about Musk creating rockets that can be caught mimicking Trump's statement. Musk's rocket company, Space X, recently launched a rocket called Falcon 9, which lands vertically.

Speaking about Musk, Rogan said:

"It's kind of crazy because the guy [Elon Musk] is really obsessed with Mars and has created rockets that you can catch. We are living in a very, very strange time"

"I don't consider myself a Republican" - Joe Rogan refuses to integrate himself with the Republican Party

Joe Rogan recently distanced himself from the two most influential political parties in America.

During a conversation with Warren Smith on his JRE podcast, Rogan revealed his neutral political stance. The UFC commentator supported and endorsed Donald Trump in the recently held American presidential elections, despite voting for the Democratic Party in the previous elections.

Speaking on his political stance, Rogan said:

"I don't consider myself a republican. I don't consider myself a democrat either. I consider myself an American. There's a lot of things that the democrats believe that I believe too. There's a lot of things that they say that make a lot of sense to me. There's a lot of things that the republicans say that make a lot of sense to me too. The idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid.”

