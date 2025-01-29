  • home icon
Joe Rogan and guest dive into bizarre connection between Donald Trump's youngest son and historical figure: "Is this a simulation?"

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Jan 29, 2025 15:21 GMT
Joe Rogan and his guest analyzed a connection between Donald Trump's youngest son and a book that shares his name

During episode #2263 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, professor and author Gad Saad joined the conversation. During their discussion, they delved into a fascinating theory about Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, and his fascinating connection to a historical figure from a book from the 1900s that shares his name.

Mysterious theories surrounding the Trump family are spreading across the internet, fueled by details from two books, Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey and The Last President. These works, published in the 1900s and written by Ingersoll Lockwood, have drawn attention for their intriguing similarities to the Trump family, including roots in Germany and a storyline reminiscent of Donald Trump becoming president.

On JRE, Rogan brought up these theories, and Gad Saad read a summary from the book:

“1900, but it's like a person named Barron Trump goes on these adventures, gets a guy from Manhattan to be his guide. It's very strange and very similar.”

The UFC commentator was astonished by the connection between the book and Barron Trump, reacting with disbelief. He said:

“That's nuts, too wild… There are a few of those that make you wonder, like is this a simulation? Is this real? I feel like there are aspects of it that are real… It seems really weird. It's almost like the telepathy thing, like someone in the past saying, 'I think something's going to happen one day.'"

Check out the conversation below (2:12):

Joe Rogan refuses to align with Donald Trump’s Republican Party

Joe Rogan, who had previously supported Donald Trump throughout his presidential election campaign and vocally endorsed him, recently distanced himself from both major political parties in the U.S.

During a conversation with Warren Smith on JRE, Rogan revealed why he is opting for a neutral political stance. He explained:

“I don't consider myself a republican. I don't consider myself a democrat either. I consider myself an American. There's a lot of things that the democrats believe that I believe too. There's a lot of things that they say that make a lot of sense to me. There's a lot of things that the republicans say that make a lot of sense to me too. The idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard
