Joe Rogan gushes over $160,000+ worth 1993 Porsche RS America in passionate car praise

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan is known for his love of manual transmission and highly efficient cars. Rogan recently expressed his admiration for his 1993 Porsche RS America car.
Rogan asserted that it gives the feeling of being on a ride in a car. The RS America strips away comforts like power steering and air conditioning to focus on the raw driving pleasure experience. Rogan has always been a fan of cars and has talked about them on his podcast. He recently spoke about his Tesla and its self-driving features.
But according to him, the feeling a manual car gives is unmatched. Speaking on the model, he said:
"I have a Porsche. The 1993 RS America. It's the rawest car I have. It's not fast at all and only has like 300 horsepower. It has no power steering, no air conditioning, it has no radio. It has no nothing and it's so fun. But it's every mile per hour, it's everything you're feeling in your a** and in your hands and it's this raspy air cooled. You don't have to be going fast, it's just the feeling you're getting. You're on a ride."
Joe Rogan explains how AI can potentially replace him on his podcast
The Joe Rogan Experience has been the number one podcast in the world for a while now. The podcast has had more than 2000 episodes till now and was started by Rogan over a decade ago.
Rogan has discussed numerous ideas on his podcast, from aliens to ancient civilizations. He recently gave his opinion on how AI could replace him on the podcast. Speaking to Tim Dillon in episode #2307 of his podcast, he said:
"You could replace us on podcast. You could essentially take my perspectives that I've shared over the past two thousand-plus episodes, run it through a large language model, use AI and have me have a podcast with basically anybody."
