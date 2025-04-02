Joe Rogan highlights dark side of Philadelphia Eagles fanbase in eye-opening take on NFL passion

On episode #2297 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, comedian Francis Foster and author Konstantin Kisin joined Joe Rogan. During their conversation, they discussed the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans for their team and the darker side of the fanbase's intense loyalty.

Rogan explained that Eagles fans take their devotion to another level, emphasizing that attending a game as a fan of a rival team is practically inviting trouble, which could lead to a physical confrontation. He said:

“You'll fight you in Philadelphia if you don't like the Eagles, they will fight you. Like if you go to a Philadelphia Eagles game and you're from another team, they will beat your f**king a** and it happens all the time. That's crazy.”

While sports rivalries are common and often fuel debates, the UFC commentator questioned the deeper implications of such extreme loyalty. He pointed out how fans view fellow citizens as enemies and called it "the dumbest thing." Rogan said:

“You're both Americans. Like, this is the dumbest thing of all time. Like, one's from a different city, so they're your enemy because they support a different football team? We do it with everything.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (6:13);

NFL star Antonio Brown and Joe Rogan discuss the NFL’s brain trauma crisis

In episode #2286 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator hosted former NFL star Antonio Brown. During the episode, they discussed the head trauma that NFL and UFC athletes endure.

Rogan highlighted the growing awareness of brain injuries. He credited Will Smith’s movie Concussion for opening many people’s eyes to the hidden dangers of playing professional football and athletes suffering Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Rogan said:

“The reality of head trauma is something that we’re, like, as a society, we’re just embracing over the last 10-20 years. Like it wasn’t for that concussion movie, I think that opened up a lot of people’s eyes. That Will Smith movie and the story of that doctor. Of him finding how many people have, like, significant brain trauma from football."

Check out Joe Rogan discussing brain injuries below (2:26):

