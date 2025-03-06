Joe Rogan hilariously brags to guest about being a "conspiracy theorist way back in the day": "When you were a f*cking n*t" [VIDEO]

Joe Rogan has been known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted Ian Carroll, bragging to his guest about being a conspiracy theorist much earlier in his life.

Ad

Speaking on episode #2284 of JRE, Rogan's guest claimed that conspiracy theories were problematic ten years ago, leading the UFC commentator to state:

"Tell me about it. I was a conspiracy theorist way back in the day when you were a f**king nut. I was arguing with people about the moon landing on the radio before the f**king - before there was any podcasts... Dude, I think even in the 60s, [the media] were compromised. The big one is [Bob] Woodward with the Watergate story. Did you see Bill Murray when I had Bill Murray in here the other day?"

Ad

Trending

Rogan continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Bob Woodward wrote Wired, which is about John Belushi. Bill Murray read five pages of it and he said, 'holy s**t, they framed [Richard] Nixon'. He said the Bob Woodward story about [John] Belushi was so full of s**t, it was so exaggerated and fake and just filled with nonsense."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on being a conspiracy theorist below (starting at the 0:36 mark):

Ad

Ad

Rogan added that Murray labeled John Belushi as a lightweight who would get drunk off three beers and died from the first speedball he took, while the book portrays him differently.

Joe Rogan weighs in on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA matchup

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are both consistently at or near the top of the list of the richest people on the planet. The two publicly discussed facing each other in a mixed martial arts bout, however, things never came to fruition.

Ad

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the potential clash while speaking to guest Peter Berg on episode #2280 of JRE, stating:

"Zuckerberg is legit, he trains hard. He trains with legit guys. He trains all the time. He's very smart and very obsessed by it and he's like legitimately training. He's significantly smaller than Elon. Elon's a big guy, but that only goes so far, especially if you don't have any endurance."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg below ( starting at the 1:34:47 mark):

Rogan added that he is unsure how Musk would have the time to prepare for the potential matchup. He noted that the Tesla CEO likely realized early on that his cardio was not at a level necessary to compete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.