"Let's bring everbody's home runs down" - Joe Rogan hilariously reacts to Mark McGwire's aim to 'clean the game up' after steroids-use

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently offered his take on former professional baseball first baseman Mark McGwire's desire to rid the sport of baseball of steroids and performance-enhancing drugs.

He jokingly suggested that McGwire was thrilled to do away with performance-enhancing drugs after making his fortune by using such drugs himself.

In a recent interaction with Paul Virzi on the latest edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan reacted to Mark McGwire's newfound desire to clean up MLB.

Joe Rogan hilariously channeled McGwire and enacted what McGwire must have felt while making the proclamation of cleaning up the game for good. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"'After I've made my money, let's clean the game up. Let's bring everybody's home runs down to a normal, manageable level.' F**k that."

Mark McGwire released a statement to The Associated Press in 2010 in which he came clean about his use of steroids. He admitted that he used the PEDs sporadically for a decade.

Watch Mark McGwire's statement below:

He further conceded that he was on steroids during his first full season with the Memphis Redbirds in 1998. That season also marked his record-breaking campaign, during which he scored 70 home runs.

It is interesting to note that McGwire maintained that he could have broken the record without using steroids as well.

Chase Denton @chasedenton_ Interview with Mark McGwire about his career and steroids. Interview with Mark McGwire about his career and steroids. https://t.co/y2R2KW8Zrd

Watch Joe Rogan's reaction to Mark McGwire's statement at 4:45 of the video below:

Joe Rogan believes baseball was made more interesting by dopers

In the same interaction with Paul Virzi on the JRE podcast, Rogan offered a controversial take on the rampant use of steroids in the pro-baseball community in the steroid era.

Rogan argued that the players who took performance-enhancing drugs made the game of baseball much more interesting. He wondered why the authorities took action against them.

He further suggested that the authorities should have allowed players to use PEDs and helped them hide it from the public properly:

"Those guys, like, if you think about it, they made baseball more interesting. Though like it's so stupid that they busted them for that. They should have been just, like, 'Everybody, shut the f**k up. Everybody shut the f**k up.' ... Why did they make a big deal out of it? Who gives a s**t if they're doing steroids?"

Check out the full episode of the JRE podcast below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far