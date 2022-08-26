"They are both beginners" - Joe Rogan tells Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg why he's impressed with actors Tom Hardy and Mario Lopez

Joe Rogan has been a big proponent of Brazilian jiu-jitsu for close to three decades. He is also friends with Eddie Bravo, a pioneer of the discipline who has developed his own system of jiu-jitsu under the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school.

The podcaster earned a black belt in gi jiu-jitsu under Jean Jacques Machado and a no-gi black belt under Eddie Bravo. So, it would be safe to assume that Rogan has got a superb fundamental understanding of 'the gentle art'.

Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared on episode #1863 of The Joe Rogan Experience and the topic of jiu-jitsu came up. Rogan was quick to mention how impressed he was after seeing Mario Lopez and Tom Hardy competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments. He was particularly impressed as the pair are both still blue belts, an elementary rank in the martial arts discipline.

"Tom Hardy is like an a** kicker. Him and Mario Lopez are out there competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments. Like this is wild. And they're both beginners, they're both like blue belts."

Check out footage of Tom Hardy participating in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament (via Culture Crave's Instagram):

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



geoffpavey | TikTok Imagine signing up for a jiu-jitsu competition and having to face Banegeoffpavey | TikTok Imagine signing up for a jiu-jitsu competition and having to face Bane 😂🎥 geoffpavey | TikTok https://t.co/5WvG1faWWx

Ross Edmonds @RosssEdmonds Actor Tom Hardy competed in a Jiu Jitsu comp today and done very well. Came 1st in his weight category!🥋 Actor Tom Hardy competed in a Jiu Jitsu comp today and done very well. Came 1st in his weight category!🥋 https://t.co/fVSmKUg9Iq

Joe Rogan declares MMA the greatest sport in the world, following UFC 278

Leon Edwards did what no man in the UFC had been able to do before UFC 278 – beat Kamaru Usman. The way in which he did so, clutching victory from the jaws of defeat in such dramatic fashion, prompted Joe Rogan to declare MMA as the greatest sport in the world.

Rogan released a post on Instagram following the fight, with the caption reading:

"This is the greatest sport in the world. Nothing compares to moments like this. Congratulations to the new champion! @leonedwardsmma"

During the live broadcast of the event, you could hear Rogan declare the kick landed by Edwards as "the greatest kick in history." The UFC commentator feels this way due to the circumstances, the corner advice, the way the fight had been progressing, and all other cumulative factors.

Not only is he a massive fan of the kick, Joe Rogan is just a massive fan of the sport, and we are all better for it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak