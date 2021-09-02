Joe Rogan issues statement after testing positive for COVID-19

Joe Rogan first appeared in the UFC in 1997 and became a mainstay in the promotion in the early 2000s.

Apart from being a UFC commentator and MMA analyst, Joe Rogan is also a successful stand-up comedian. He has lately been busy with his stand-up comedy tour.

The MMA personality has now taken to his official Instagram account to reveal that he had recently contracted COVID-19. He stated:

“Hello, friends. So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache and I just felt just rundown. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. And throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. So, I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it – All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row.”

“And so, here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday s**ked. But Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f**king good. That’s the good news.”

Joe Rogan added that there will be a change in his comedy tour schedule:

“The bad news is we have to move the Friday show in Nashville. It’s going to move to Sunday, October 24th. So, that’ll be the new Nashville date. My apologies to everyone. Obviously, this is nothing that I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we’re living in.”

“But a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily. And my love to all of you. Thank you. Bye”

Joe Rogan expected to return to the UFC commentary desk at UFC 266

Joe Rogan will return to the UFC commentary team later this month

Joe Rogan wasn’t a part of the UFC commentary team for UFC 265 this August since he was busy with his stand-up comedy work.

Nevertheless, the 54-year-old is expected to return to the UFC commentary desk at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

As noted by Joe Rogan himself, he’s well on the road to recovery.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh