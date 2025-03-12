Joe Rogan, Josh Dubin and J.D. Tomlinson weigh in on "political witch hunt" against Vice President JD Vance - "It seems like a tactic"

Joe Rogan and attorney Josh Dubin recently discussed what appeared to them to be a politically motivated prosecution of Vice President JD Vance. Their conversation was immediately incited by the comments of JD Tomlinson, who expressed concern over possible political motivations regarding the allegations.

Ad

Dubin tried reaching out to Tomlinson before because he saw that his messages were opened but never answered. Tomlinson called him and vented about how public opinion turned against him after the conversation.

Tomlinson argued that the case was an attack on his liberty and insisted upon his innocence. Dubin said he sympathized with him because of what he had seen in other cases of wrongful conviction.

Dubin, in a conversation with Rogan, said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I take a look and see that he's running against someone, and that person he's running against is posting about the fact that he was charged with three felonies. I'm like, all right, well, this seems like a political witch hunt. I don't know much about it, but it seems like a tactic."

Tomlinson told Dubin that he’s being unfairly targeted:

Ad

"I'm fighting for my life over here. These people have upended my life. They're threatening my freedom. I've been charged with crimes I didn't commit."

Check out Josh Dubin's comments on The Joe Rogan Experience in the video below:(12:39)

Ad

Ian Carroll and Joe Rogan discuss Leslie Wexner’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Joe Rogan, in a conversation with Ian Carroll on The Joe Rogan Experience, discussed the financial relations between Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein. Carroll claimed Wexner gave Epstein extensive control over his assets through a broad power of attorney.

Epstein, according to Carroll, was fully in charge of managing the selling and buying of properties that included Victoria's Secret without Wexner's involvement.

Ad

In essence, people believe that this setup gave Wexner his plausible deniability while he still managed to benefit from all of Epstein's dealings. Carroll had a lot to say about how powerful figures use these businesses as a plausibly deniable front for darker operations.

Carroll said:

"Leslie Wexner owns Victoria’s Secret and was known to have close financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He signed over a broad power of attorney to Epstein, allowing him to manage, sell, and buy assets on his behalf, even without his knowledge.

Ad

"This level of authority meant Epstein could have sold Victoria’s Secret without Wexner being present. Many believe this arrangement allowed Wexner to distance himself from Epstein’s illegal activities while still benefiting from them."

Check out Ian Carroll's comments on the Joe Rogan Experience in the video below:(5:28)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.