Joe Rogan labeling return of controversial slang "one of the great culture victories" gets Elon Musk's nod

Joe Rogan believes the return of the slang, 'ret*rded,' is a cultural victory, and his close friend, Elon Musk, seemingly agreed with the assertion.

The 57-year-old hosted Douglas Murray and Dave Smith in episode #2303 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The duo has contrasting views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Rogan intended to find a middle ground with civil debate.

Funnily enough, the UFC commentator brought them all to laughter when he described why he wanted Murray and Smith on the podcast. He said:

"The goal of this is every time I see people that disagree with anything that's happening, any gigantic world events, it's one of these r**arded shows where they are screaming. There is that word again..We were just talking about that. The word r**arded is back, and it's one of the great culture victories that I think is spurred on probably by podcasts."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk seemingly agreed with Rogan, as he reshared the clip of the conversation on X.

Screenshot of Elon Musk's social media post [Image Source: @elonmusk on X]

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts about criticism against Elon Musk

After aligning with Donald Trump, Elon Musk began to attract criticism from a section of the American public. It increased when Trump appointed Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On episode #2270 of the Joe Rogan Experience, guest Bridget Phetasy mentioned the protests going on in the U.S. against Musk. In response, The UFC commentator said:

"I guarantee it's organized. I guarantee it's organized by the same people that are going to lose a sh*tload of money based on all these discoveries at Doge. There's no way they're not. If you look at what DOGE is uncovering, what they're uncovering with this USA stuff, a lot of that stuff was organized through NGOs. Protests, they organized the attempt at getting Trump impeached."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40):

