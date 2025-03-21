Joe Rogan lauds Tony Ferguson's former coach for notable contributions to jiu-jitsu: “He's got some wild stuff” 

Joe Rogan recently spoke about his close friend modern-day jiu-jitsu master and pioneer, Eddie Bravo.

Ad

A bonafide master of submission grappling, Bravo has developed his own system of jiu-jitsu called 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu. This unique utilization of the "rubber guard" introduced better ways of fighting off one's back in an MMA match. He has also coached notable UFC fighters like Ferguson and Ben Saunders to success.

Rogan himself received his black belt under Bravo's 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu system. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with retired American chess champion Josh Waitzkin on episode 2292 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan highlighted Bravo's grappling mastery, saying:

Ad

Trending

"He [Bravo] has got some wild stuff and if you're not used to it, it's really interesting to watch people that just have never encountered it before. When I would go to train in other places like [when] I lived in Colorado for a bit and I trained at Amal Easton's, I'd go up there and there's so many positions that guys just didn't understand they didn't know what was going on."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (39:39):

Ad

In contrast to Eddie Bravo's BJJ game, Joe Rogan sees Ryan Hall to be "vulnerable"

Joe Rogan's guest Josh Waitzkin in the aforementioned JRE episode asked him about another jiu-jitsu wizard in MMA, Ryan Hall. At one point in his UFC career, Hall was considered one of the most avoided fighters on the roster.

Ad

Like Bravo, Hall has many techniques that nobody has a clue about. His leg lock game is largely seen to be similar to Bravo's and also shares the 10th Planet founder's penchant for fighting off his back. Speaking about Hall's MMA game, Rogan said (42:32):

"[Ryan Hall's] game is very unusual. He's really smart and when you see his style... The problem with his style, in my opinion, is it's so jiu-jitsu heavy that he's vulnerable. When he's fighting world class strikers, like, Ilia Tapora smashed him. It was a horrible, horrible knockout and it's because Ilia's a legit Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt."

Hall's lone UFC loss was at the hands of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria back in 2021. Topuria was able to bypass and figure out Hall's complex leg-lock game and found an opening to knock him out with one shot on the ground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.