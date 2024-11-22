Joe Rogan lavishes praise on "special human being" Josh Brolin after the latter's appearance on JRE: "I really enjoyed talking to him"

Joe Rogan is no stranger to big names, as the UFC commentator has hosted celebrities on his podcast, from U.S. President Donald Trump to billionaire Elon Musk. Recently, renowned actor Josh Brolin, known for his role in No Country for Old Men, appeared on JRE.

Episode #2232 of The Joe Rogan Experience featured Brolin as a guest in a two-and-a-half-hour podcast. The podcaster and actor discussed various topics, including Jon Jones' dominance in the UFC, the state of American presidents, and much more.

Once the episode was released, Rogan announced it on social media, sharing that the episode with Brolin was available and penning a few kind words about the actor. He wrote:

“My man @joshbrolin is a special human being. Fun and intelligent, friendly and soulful. I really enjoyed talking to him.”

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

A day ago, the actor also shared a post to thank Rogan for hosting him, saying:

“Even with a head cold , and any excuse to be in Austin, TX I couldn't have spent a better 3 hours then with the wit and intelligence of @joerogan . Thanks for the hospitality @joeroganexperience (and your team).”

Check out Josh Brolin's Instagram post below:

Josh Brolin and Joe Rogan discuss George W. Bush

Josh Brolin is widely known as one of the finest actors in Hollywood. He has portrayed many iconic characters, including Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and the 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush in 'W'.

Brolin portrayed the former President of the United States in the 2008 comedic autobiographical film 'W'. During the podcast, Rogan asked Brolin if he ever had the chance to meet the former president. Brolin’s response surprised Rogan as he revealed:

"No. I had the opportunity to meet him afterwards, and there was something about her that was more—remember when he was giving candy to Michelle Obama and all that, and it was a really friendly kind of mischievous thing? I was like, 'I would like to meet him.' And then I saw his paintings of his dogs and I said, 'I don't want to meet him.' I just don't."

Check out Josh Brolin’s comments below (8:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback