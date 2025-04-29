Joe Rogan learns about how Robert Rodriguez invented the "walk away with explosions behind you" cinematic shot during 'Desperado' filming

Joe Rogan got to know about an iconic explosion shot, which eventually became a trend in action films. Notably, Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience featured a diverse range of guests, including notable film makers. This time, he spoke to a well-known director and producer Robert Rodriguez, who is also the founder of Troublemaker Studios and Brass Knuckles Films.

During their conversation Rogan asked if Rodriguez invented the trend of superstars walking away from an explosion behind them in movies, saying:

''Is it true that you invented the walk away with the explosion behind you?''

The 56-year-old acknowledged and explained how the idea came to be in the first place, revealing that the iconic scene was initially shot in his 1995 film "Desperado," which featured Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

''Yeah if you look at all the compilations, it starts with 'Desperado', because it was an accident...This is what happened, so in 'Desperado', in the script, it says he [Banderas] throws some grenades over the side of this building to blow up the bad guys and him and Salma walk away, it was just supposed to see some body parts fly, it was just a grenade.''

Rodriguez continued:

''We shoot slow motion, I tell the actors just keep walking, don't turn around because it's supposed to be pretty big and it might be really high...when I shoot it in slow motion, it'll look like you're just walking normal speed and it'll slow down the explosion.''

Check out Joe Rogan and Robert Rodriguez's conversation below (35:27):

Rogan then added by saying that Rodriguez's idea of protagonists walking away from an explosion was copied in so many movies and TV shows, including 'Fear Factor', which the well-known podcaster hosted.

When Joe Rogan praised Adam Sandler's acting skills

Earlier this month, Joe Rogan spoke to comedian Deric Poston on his JRE podcast and expressed his thoughts on the crime thriller film 'Uncut Gems' featuring Adam Sandler.

Rogan was taken aback by Sandler's performance and gave his accolades, saying:

''The movie was like hypnosis, it locks you in. It locked you into this character and his decision-making, and this addiction to gambling that he has. Shady characters all around, everybody is pulling scams... at the end of the movie, you are like 'what the fu*k?'. Yeah, that movie, I shut it off, and I was just breathing heavy for 5 minutes.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:38:19):

