"This is amazing!" - Joe Rogan left amazed by first-ever footage of sharks walking on land 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was left awe-struck by Discovery's brand-new footage of a leopard epaulette shark leaving the ocean to walk on land.

In a new Instagram post, Rogan shared his thoughts in a video where the shark is seen moving afloat before walking on land. It was on camera captured by famous biologist Forrest Galante. The caption read:

"This is amazing! Evolution!! Repost from @forrest.galante It’s happening!!! Sharks are leaving the water to walk on land! Tune in RIGHT NOW to @discovery to catch Island of the Walking Sharks on @sharkweek and see me totally freak out when we get the FIRST EVER footage of a Leopard Epaulette leaving the ocean to walking on land!!"

The fish, also called Hemiscyllium Ocellatum, was spotted by Galante on the island of Papua Guinea in May this year. These sharks developed the ability to walk along the seafloor in a crawling motion with evolutionary adaptations in their pectoral and pelvic fins, helping them to "walk" on land. They also grow about one meter in length and swim in shallow coral reefs.

Joe Rogan is set to feature in this week's episode of Discovery's Island of the Walking Sharks, reacting to the marvelous breakthrough of the leopard epaulette. Galante is the host of the television shows Extinct or Alive on Animal Planet and Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante.

Watch a clip of the 'Walking Shark' below:

Joe Rogan quotes Salman Rushdie after author's recent stabbing in New York

In a post on Instagram, Joe Rogan displayed a graphic of the Salman Rushdie's quote in the aftermath of the author being stabbed at a literary event in New York. It read:

"The moment you declare a set of ideas to be immune from criticism, satire, derision or contempt, freedom of thought becomes impossible."

Rogan has been vocal about many issues in the past and posted Rushdie's old quote regarding handling criticism in life. The 75-year-old faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses in 1989, which was considered disrespectful to Prophet Mohammed.

Rusdhie has sustained life-changing injuries but was able to speak to his family with agent Andrew Wylie revealing that the recovery will be long. The suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of stabbing Rushdie at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen and has pleaded not guilty in a New York court.

Watch a video of why the controversial book The Satanic Verses was offensive below:

