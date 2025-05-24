Joe Rogan links glucose intake to cancer risk, emphasizes impact of dietary choices

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan is a fitness enthusiast and always talks about the importance of exercising.
Rogan recently welcomed NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers on his podcast in episode #2325. Rogan emphasized on the impact of dietary choices and how diet affects the human body. The 57-year-old also linked high glucose intake through processed foods to cancer.
The 57-year-old said:
“They're like look your diet doesn't matter, doesn't matter at all. They told it to someone close to me that got cancer, diet doesn't matter at al. Well of course it matters, it matters to everything and it certainly matters to your metabolic health and your immune system and then we know for a fact that cancer thrives on glucose. If you're in like a high sugar diet and a highly processed food diet, you're ripe for inflammation, you're going to get all kinds of inflammation that you wouldn't get if you were on a restricted diet that's higher in animal fats and low in processed sugar."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (47:57):
When Joe Rogan revealed why he stopped fighting
Joe Rogan began training martial arts from a young age. The UFC commentator has a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and has trained other martial arts as well. However, Rogan retired from competition at the age of 19.
Speaking about his reasons to quit fighting in episode #2139 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said:
"When I was 19 I fought in this tournament in Anaheim, California. It was the National. I was the Massachusetts state champion, and I fought this kid who I think was the Illinois state champion. I hit him in the head with a wheel-kick.... He went out. Face plant, snoring, never woke up... I have no idea what happened to him, and it freaked me out."
He added:
"My main instructor, said to me, 'I heard you had a great knockout'. I said, 'Yeah, I thought he was dead. He never got up.' He goes, 'Sometimes they die'... Then I was thinking, 'I'm not immune to that. Someone could 100 per cent do that to me. We're whipping bones at each other'. It changed my feeling about it, I never had the same enthusiasm after that."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):