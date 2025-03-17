  • home icon
  • Joe Rogan looks back at comedian John Cleese's prediction about extremism from the 1980s: "Amazing how little things change"

Joe Rogan looks back at comedian John Cleese's prediction about extremism from the 1980s: "Amazing how little things change"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 17, 2025 23:42 GMT
Joe Rogan expresses his thoughts about extremism in ideas in reference to an old video of comedian John Cleese. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently highlighted the noted comedian John Cleese's 30-year-old description of extremism and its effects on the masses. Rogan also opined that Cleese's explanation continues to be relevant to this day.

Rogan earns sumptuous paycheques from the UFC for his duties as the color commentator. However, the 57-year-old also expresses his thoughts on various social issues on the platform of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan also uses his social media accounts to highlight a plethora of other social and personal matters other than UFC affairs.

A recent Instagram post from the former Fear Factor host showcased Cleese's take on how both the extremist sides, the left and the right, had their own set of morals, allies, and adversaries. The 85-year-old comedian's words also exhibited how both parties view the "moderate" masses as their enemy.

The caption to Rogan's post displayed his agreement with Cleese's description. The JRE host also opined that Cleese's explanation holds well even after the passing of thirty years:

"John Cleese nailed it 30 years ago. Amazing how little things change."
An act of Joe Rogan classifies him as an extremist as per John Cleese's explanation

John Cleese talked about the virtues of both kinds of extremists, lefts, and rights, in the Instagram video posted by Joe Rogan. A few of the points he mentioned about the right-wing extremists are followed by Donald Trump and the current Republican regime of America. One of Rogan's recent acts tags him as an extremist according to Cleese's explanation.

Rogan hosted Elon Musk for episode no. 2223 of JRE, where he discussed a plethora of issues about why the masses should vote for the Republicans in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections. The seasoned comedian also labeled this episode as his official endorsement of Donald Trump while adding it to X:

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him we'd be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast"

