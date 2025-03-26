Joe Rogan makes eye-opening claim on why liking Tesla is suddenly unacceptable: "You can not be masculine"

In a recent episode, Joe Rogan sat down with the host of the ‘Modern Wisdom’ podcast, Chris Williamson. During their conversation, the duo claimed masculinity is associated with right-wing politics, leading to criticism, for example, liking Elon Musk's Tesla cars.

Ad

During the discussion, the podcaster humorously criticized the notion that simply enjoying traditionally masculine interests, such as physical fitness or fast cars like Tesla, could be seen as a political stance rather than a personal preference. He joked about how some people might even label someone a 'misogynist' and 'racist' for having masculine preferences. He said:

“Anything masculine is right-wing. Anything, you cannot be masculine, like you cannot be interested in physical fitness. You can't like fast cars. Nope, you're not allowed to. You're not even allowed to like Teslas anymore, which are the fastest cars. Yeah, you're a misogynist, you're probably racist, maybe a Nazi. I'm gonna put a swastika on your car just to let everybody know it's there.”

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, the UFC commentator highlighted a media report that ranked him as a top right-wing media personality. Rogan reacted to being labeled right-wing simply for endorsing Donald Trump, emphasizing that his support was based on his belief that the opposition was not a strong alternative. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“There was a really stupid graph that someone put up of how right-wing social media and new media people are. I was at the top of the list. I was at the top of the list, and I was like. I feel like the way Caitlyn Jenner must have felt when she won Woman of the Year. Like, it's so quick. I got to the top of the list. I'm not even right-wing just because I support Trump. I supported him over the rest of the nonsense.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:15):

Ad

Joe Rogan’s new customized Tesla S-Apex gets a nod from Elon Musk

Joe Rogan, a well-known car enthusiast, recently took delivery of his new customized Tesla S-Apex. The UFC commentator shared the news on X, showcasing his excitement for the high-performance electric vehicle.

The post caught the attention of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who responded with a simple yet approving comment:

Ad

“Cool.”

Check out Elon Musk’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.