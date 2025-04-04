UFC commentator Joe Rogan found it weird that hitmen in the Yakuza follow an honor code after comedian Francis Foster brought up the topic.
The conversation about the Yakuza hitmen came during episode #2297 of Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kisin.
Foster claimed that Yakuza had a strong honor code, and their hitmen never hurt old people and women, but everyone else was 'fair game.' Hearing this, Rogan shared his feelings about the matter.
"Ain't that weird you got rules in how you do evil sh*t. I don't do evil sh*t to any young folks. I stop my evil sh*t when I, you know, anything below 16, f*ck that," Rogan said.
Kisin described Rogan's statements briefly, calling it 'controlled evil,' following which the acclaimed podcaster made hilarious remarks.
"I don't shoot any kids anymore. I did that early in my career. I'm past that, you know, I moved on. I don't do open mic nights anymore, I don't shoot kids. I'm, you know, a hitman with a conscience," Rogan added.
Check out Joe Rogan's comments about the Yakuza below (2:14:59):
Joe Rogan once trained a hitman
Joe Rogan grew up in the Boston area during his early years and was an avid Taekwondo fighter. He even taught classes for aspiring students, and one of them was an Irish gangster who allegedly went to jail for murder.
The UFC commentator shared the story with comedian Stavros Halkias on episode #2072 of JRE.
"I used to train a guy who was a hitman for Whitey Bulger. Yeah, I taught him," Rogan said. He was a dude that, there was a bunch of people that I knew that were in the Irish mob, and uh, one of them was the brother of a comedian who wound up going to jail. Comedian friend of mine."
Interestingly, the alleged hitman always used to ask Rogan about how to quickly kill somebody.
"He would ask me, like, 'If I wanted to hit someone and kill them, where would I hit them?' I said, 'Probably the neck,' and he said, 'I think so too.' Yeah, just strike them in the neck. But I go, 'It's going to take more than one shot.' He goes, 'Oh yeah.' Like we're just looking at each other," Rogan added.
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:48:17):