Joe Rogan names one boxer who performed at his peak levels in his fifties, lauds incredible career

Joe Rogan expressed his admiration for an athlete, who displayed dominant performances in his fifties. Rogan recently had award-winning comedy writer Kyle Dunnigan on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

During their conversation, the UFC commentator pointed out that there are not many athletes who performed well in the latter stages of their careers. Nevertheless, Rogan was quick to recall and mentioned Bernard Hopkins, a former boxing champion who was successful in his fifties. He said:

''There's no like super athletes that are in their 50s, like they don't exist...there's one guy here I can tell you that did it into his 50s, Bernard Hopkins. He was a boxer, world champion boxer, multiple division world champion boxer, was beating world champions at 50.''

Rogan then looked upon Hopkins' boxing record (55-8) and praised the 60-year-old for his title wins, saying:

''So Hopkins broke his own record by winning the IBF light heavyweight title from Tavoris Cloud in 2013 and again in 2014, won the WBA super title from Beibut Shumenov at ages 48 and 49. That's fu*king crazy, so he wins two titles. A title at age 48 and a title at age 49 incredible...the way that he would box was super intelligent like he was very defensively minded, he was very clever and he understood boxing like at a very like deep level.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (50:14):

Notably, Hopkins defeated Jean Pascal to win the WBC light heavyweight title in May 2011, making him the oldest boxing champion in history at the age of 46. Two years later, at the age of 48, he overcame Tavoris Cloud for the IBF title, shattering his own record.

Joe Rogan joins the UFC 314 commentatory team

Joe Rogan is set to join Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik for commentating duties at UFC 314. The pay-per-view event will take place this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The main event will feature a contest between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and emerging contender Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. In the co-main event, Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will look to settle their differences inside the cage.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will also make his appearance as an analyst alongside Chael Sonnen and veteran fighter Anthony Smith.

