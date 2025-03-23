Joe Rogan names the one fight in GFL he is interested to see: "They're a hundred years old"

Joe Rogan recently revealed the one fight in Global Fight League (GFL) he is most excited about during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion.

In the episode, Rogan was joined by Gordon Ryan, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo. At one point in the conversation, Schaub brought up the new promotion (GFL), prompting the UFC commentator to highlight Yoel Romero vs. Gegard Mousasi as a particularly compelling matchup.

Rogan humorously pointed out their combined age but emphasized his excitement for the fight:

“The one fight that I'm interested [Yoel Romero] and Gegard Mousasi that's a great fight one fight that GFL is putting together I'm like I'll watch that are they both over 40, they're a hundred years old… I don't care he looks f**king amazing.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (8:07):

Recently, Romero revealed that he will make his Global Fight League (GFL) debut this June in New York against Gegard Mousasi. The Cuban-born fighter was originally scheduled to face Mauricio Rua, but Rua withdrew for unknown reasons.

In his most recent outing, ‘Soldier of God’ competed under Mike Perry’s new promotion, Dirty Boxing Championship, where he squared off against Ras Hylton. The former UFC star delivered a dominant performance, securing a third-round knockout victory.

Joe Rogan reacts to Yoel Romero’s sprinting form

In episode #2239 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Joe Rogan played a video of Yoel Romero sprinting and was left amazed by the former UFC star’s physique. He also mentioned that Romero’s neck is fused, which helps keep it completely still while he runs.

"See if you could find the video of Yoel Romero sprinting, it's nuts. Like, look at him run. So, his neck doesn't move. His entire neck is completely fused and he has this giant scar on the back of his neck. He is a freak though, dude."

Check out Joe Rogan's discussion on Yoel Romero’s physique below:

In his last UFC fight, Romero faced Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title. However, he couldn’t get his hand raised and lost via unanimous decision.

