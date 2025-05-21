Joe Rogan is now attending church regularly, claims Biblical manuscript expert

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan has been an atheist most of his life. Rogan welcomed Christian scholar Wesley Huff on episode #2252 of the Joe Rogan Experience, his podcast.

The pair talked about religion and Christianity in depth. Huff has now claimed that Rogan has been constantly going to church for a while now.

Speaking with a few guests on a video call, Huff said:

"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church and that that has been a consistent thing. But we're seeing somewhat of a resurgence in interest in these topics. We had someone who reached out to us. They said, 'We have people walking through our doors asking young people, teenagers, saying, I want a Bible. All my friends are reading this thing. If the Bible is becoming popular with teenagers, then something is happening and the Lord is moving."

Check out Wesley Huff's comments below:

When Joe Rogan revealed why he stopped fighting

Joe Rogan began training martial arts at the young age of 13. The UFC commentator has trained in karate, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and taekwando. However, Rogan retired from comptetition at the age of 19. Speaking about his reasons to quit fighting in episode #2139 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said:

"When I was 19 I fought in this tournament in Anaheim, California. It was the National. I was the Massachusetts state champion, and I fought this kid who I think was the Illinois state champion. I hit him in the head with a wheel-kick.... He went out. Face plant, snoring, never woke up... I have no idea what happened to him, and it freaked me out."

Rogan added:

"My main instructor, said to me, 'I heard you had a great knockout'. I said, 'Yeah, I thought he was dead. He never got up.' He goes, 'Sometimes they die'... Then I was thinking, 'I'm not immune to that. Someone could 100 per cent do that to me. We're whipping bones at each other'. It changed my feeling about it, I never had the same enthusiasm after that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):

