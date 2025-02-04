Joe Rogan has one massive concern about Terence Crawford ahead of rumored Canelo Alvarez boxing match

Joe Rogan recently voiced his worries regarding Terence Crawford before his potential boxing clash against Canelo Alvarez. According to Rogan, Alvarez's stature could pose a threat to Crawford.

There have been talks of a possible fight between Alvarez and Crawford, two of the biggest names in boxing, among the combat sports community. Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, is among those who wish to watch the Alvarez vs. Crawford fight.

His Ring Magazine recently posted an update on X, stating:

''Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford now has an agreement in place for a September mega fight on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, The Ring has learned.''

Following the reports of Alvarez facing Crawford, Rogan spoke to stand-up comedian Brian Simpson on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and expressed his thoughts on the matchup. The UFC commentator highlighted the Mexican's power and big physique, stating that it could be a big problem for 'Bud.'

He said:

''I just hope he’s big enough. I hope he’s big enough to keep that dude off him because Canelo hits so hard man.''

Rogan also praised Crawford's skills, saying:

''I think he's that good, he's just so skillful, he's so slick and he's also the best guy in the sport at switch hitting. he'll go from southpaw to orthodox and be just as good.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:33:34):

Alvarez was previously at loggerheads with Crawford and Alalshikh, mocking the American and criticizing Alalshikh's business practices. However, their meeting in London for the latter's Ring magazine award presentation suggests that Alvarez and the Saudi have resolved their issues.

As for the boxing scene, Alvarez (62-2-2) defeated Edgar Berlanga via unanimous decision last year to defend his super middleweight title.

David Benavidez favors Terence Crawford in his possible fight with Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are reportedly going to face each other in a highly anticipated matchup this September in Las Vegas, according to the Ring Magazine.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, David Benavidez backed Crawford to defeat Alvarez, saying:

''It's a good fight for both of them. It's more important for Crawford than anybody, but I think if anybody could beat Canelo, I think Crawford could...you have a puncher's chance and you could definitely make the other guy uncomfortable and hurt him a couple times. Crawford is a really good fighter, and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins."

Check out David Benavidez's comments below:

