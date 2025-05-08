Joe Rogan opens up during raw exchange about losing cultural icons like Chadwick Boseman, Robin Williams and other stars

Joe Rogan has been around in the entertainment scene long enough to have witnessed some of his peers tragically leave the world so abruptly. In a very telling episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old opened up about losing all-time greats like Robin Williams, Heath Ledger, and Chadwick Boseman.

In a conversation with published author and fellow renowned podcaster Cody Tucker, Rogan spoke about Williams' against-type role as a psychopath in the 2002 thriller One-Hour Photo. To him and Tucker, the late comedian's performance in that film solidified him as one of the greatest actors to have ever lived.

Rogan then opened up about how it devastated him when Williams took his life in 2014, saying (13:16):

"He [Williams] was a bummer when he died, man. That one bummed me out."

Tucker then added:

"Yeah, I've only cried a couple times when like, a famous person died. That's one of them. I like, broke down. Heath Ledger and Steve Irwin were the others."

Joe Rogan then brought up the late Chadwick Boseman, who shot and filmed the record-breaking Black Panther while battling cancer, saying:

"Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther. The heartbreaking one. There's an interview with him where he's talking to that woman and he says, 'I'm already dead.' And she doesn't know what he's saying coz he didn't tell anybody. The dude went through the mill. He was filming the movie while he was battling cancer."

Listen to the conversation here (13:16):

When Joe Rogan recalled meeting Robin Williams in person for the first time

Before he became a Hollywood icon and one of the most beloved actors of all time, Robin Williams was a legend in stand-up comedy circles. Finding his stomping grounds in local pubs and comedy clubs, the Oscar-wining actor eventually became one of the most influential comedians in his or any generation.

It's not surprised to hear that veteran comics and fellow legends like Joe Rogan look up to Williams. In an episode of JRE back in 2021, the podcasting pioneer recalled an absolutely wholesome story about him meeting his hero for the first time.

The UFC mic man looked back at when the comedy legend attended one of his comedy shows, saying:

"I met him after one of my shows; I didn’t know I was talking to him until a couple of minutes into the conversation. He had a crazy big white beard, and he waited in line with everybody else to meet me, and I was talking to him, and he was telling, 'Oh, I love this bit, I love that, and I loved how you put that together.' I was like, 'Oh, thanks, man, I appreciate it.' Then I'm like, holy sh*t, this is Robin Williams."

Listen to Joe Rogan talk about their meeting here (2:45):

