Joe Rogan picks a side in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds vs. Justin Baldoni drama amid $400 million lawsuit

Joe Rogan has seemingly picked a side in the feud between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on one hand and Justin Baldoni on the other. Rogan's assertion comes amid intense debates and discussions in the pop culture realm about a $400 million lawsuit and other elements at play in the feud.

Lively and her husband Reynolds have been engaged in a legal battle against fellow Hollywood star Baldoni. Per Variety, their feud is related to the movie, 'It Ends with Us' (2024). Last December, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing her 'It Ends with Us' director and co-star, Baldoni, of sexual harassment and perpetrating a smear campaign against her.

U.S.-based media outlet, The New York Times, reported about it. Baldoni and nine other plaintiffs (including his crisis publicist) subsequently filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for libel. Well, Lively sued Baldoni for allegedly violating California state law and federal law in relation to her sexual harassment complaint.

Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation, extortion, and more. Reynolds and Lively both filed motions to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit.

Rogan chimed in on the topic on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. In an edition of JRE Fight Companion on March 22, 2025, Rogan hosted fellow martial artists Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub, and Gordon Ryan.

Seemingly siding with Baldoni, Rogan implied that Reynolds was attempting to steer clear of the legal battle but was apparently deemed to be a part of it. The MMA personality further stated:

"They were trying to take over the movie and the whole franchise. He [Baldoni] owned the franchise. The whole thing's crazy. And he's suing The New York Times, and he's got a great case there too ... Especially a guy like that [Baldoni], who's known as being this really sweet nice guy. And then he's like, 'Alright. Enough'"

He added:

"How about she told him to come into the dressing room while she was bre*stfeeding, and then part of the complaint was that, 'He came into the dress room while I was breastfeeding.' Like, you literally have a text exchange back and forth. They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts... Because everyone's scared. Because Ryan Reynolds is A-list, Blake Lively A-list."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:01:58):

Joe Rogan on social media and AI potentially harming Hollywood

Joe Rogan has a storied history with the American entertainment industry, having extensively worked as a comedian. He also previously served as a reality TV host and actor in Hollywood presentations. Speaking of Hollywood, Rogan notably sounded the alarm about social media and AI (Artificial Intelligence) possibly damaging its influence.

On episode #2126 of the JRE podcast in March 2024, Rogan hosted fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings. The duo indicated that the more technologically savvy social media influencers and AI have been replacing traditional Hollywood mediums.

Rawlings appeared to lightheartedly signal that Hollywood was nearing its end due to drastic changes to the industry, to which Rogan seemed to concur jestingly:

"They're in trouble. Hollywood's dead. No, no, no, no; for real, though -- Hollywood's dead."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (45:33):

