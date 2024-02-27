Joe Rogan picks a side in Israel-Palestine war as Kid Rock suggests civilians should be "wiped out" in Gaza - "That’s actually a war crime"

Joe Rogan recently discussed the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict with Kid Rock and pushed back against some of the American singer's radical opinions.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the longest-running inter-state armed conflicts in modern human history, running over 75 years. While there's perpetual friction between both states, their hostilities were reignited last October after Hamas, the governing body of Palestine's Gaza Strip, launched a horrific terrorist attack on Israel during a music festival.

This tragic event led to a brutal escalation of violence between both sides, with the Israeli military initiating an ambitious invasion of the Gaza Strip. The war in Gaza has now claimed tens of thousands of lives and injured many more, resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast(JRE #2106), Kid Rock shared his thoughts on the war and suggested that Israel should start taking out civilians in Gaza in larger numbers. Referencing the Hiroshima-Nagasaki nuclear bombings, he said:

"I don’t disagree with what Israel is doing... They should just go in there and be like, 'You know what? We want our hostages back. If we don’t have them back, the clock starts now. And f**king 24 hours, we’re going to start bombing motherf**kers and killing f**king civilians, thirty-, forty-thousand a f**king time... Boom, just wiped out."

Pushing back against the singer, Rogan pointed out that targeting civilians is a "war crime" and wouldn't be a wise decision on Israel's part. He stated:

"You’re not supposed to pick civilian targets. That’s actually a war crime... If you’re a person who’s born in Palestine, you’re f–ked. You’re under their control. It’s not your fault. Those aren't our enemies." [H/T NYPost.com]

When Joe Rogan admitted the Israel-Palestine war gave him "anxiety" at night

Last November, Joe Rogan discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict with fellow comedian Dave Smith and shared his thoughts on the crisis. The UFC commentator admitted that he didn't like large-scale war and that thinking about it gave him sleepless nights.

Speaking to Smith on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2067), Rogan weighed in on the socio-political and military sensitivities in the region and opened up about how the idea of an escalation scared him. He said:

"It scares the sh*t out of me. I've brought it up many times, but when I really get anxiety is when late at night, I'm alone. Think about October 7th, right? It happens out of nowhere. One day, everything changes, right? That can happen anywhere. That can happen right here."

