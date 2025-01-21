Joe Rogan posing with fitness expert and 'The Biggest Loser' star Jillian Michaels at Donald Trump event breaks internet: "Would be a bomb podcast"

Joe Rogan and Jillian Michaels made waves on social media after a photo of the two together at President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., went viral. The event marked the conclusion of Trump’s swearing-in ceremonies, drawing in celebrities, business leaders, and notable public figures, including UFC commentator Rogan and fitness expert Michaels.

Michaels, widely known for her role on NBC's The Biggest Loser and her work as a fitness guru, shared the moment on X, captioning the image:

“Joe f*cking Rogan ❤️”

Fans quickly reacted, with many suggesting that the two should record a podcast episode together:

“So, when are you going to Austin? Would be a bomb podcast.”

Others expressed excitement over the reunion of two influential figures in health and media:

“Two healthy, glowing patriots.”

“It’s like watching the key figures from my adolescence finally get the recognition they deserve in my adulthood. LADIES AND GENTLEMENT START YOUR ENGINES!”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan and Jillian Michaels posing together. [Scrwewwnshot courtesy: X]

Joe Rogan called out by Bryan Callen over dubious Los Angeles fire claims

Joe Rogan faced criticism from fellow comedian Bryan Callen during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The exchange occurred after Rogan shared controversial claims about the Los Angeles wildfires and alleged arsonists, sparking skepticism from his guest.

Rogan, in his podcast, suggested that the fires were started by homeless individuals and claimed that gangs were looting evacuated neighborhoods. He also floated a conspiracy theory that one alleged arsonist had United Nations-issued debit cards and multiple cell phones.

"People are looting like f**king crazy... Pulling into neighborhoods that are being evacuated, smashing through doors, and pulling out TVs... One guy got caught setting fires, and he had a UN debit card... He had five cell phones and the United Nations prepaid debit card."

Callen, unconvinced, immediately questioned Rogan’s sources, urging the podcast’s producer to fact-check the claims. The fact-check revealed that Rogan’s statements were unsubstantiated, leading Callen to respond:

"I'm skeptical. Is this a conspiracy? I just don't want to be played... I don't know what's true anymore... You're spreading rumors, Joe Rogan. You got played." [H/t: Daily Mail]

Watch the full JRE episode below:

