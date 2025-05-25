Joe Rogan pours cold water on UFC’s rumored deal with $500 billion giant Netflix: "Would they be PPV still?"

Joe Rogan recently hosted four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers on The Joe Rogan Experience. At one point in the episode, the duo discussed the UFC's rumored deal with media giant Netflix, who are valued at over $500 billion.

Ad

Rodgers noted that the company has plenty of money, and then stated:

"Yeah, and so many viewers. It's like if you want to reach the most people, it's YouTube and then Netflix."

Rodgers then asked Rogan if he believes the UFC will go to Netflix. The UFC commentator added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don't know if they could do that. I'm a dummy. I'm not a business guy. I don't understand. So, the problem is, would they be pay-per-view still? Because the Mike Tyson [vs.] Jake Paul fight was on Netflix and you could just watch it just like you watch everything else. You have to pay more for it. So, if they have the UFC on Netflix, but they made people pay more for it, I don't know how that would work out."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:10):

Ad

Rogan questioned if the UFC would make more money if their cards were on Netflix, with viewers only having to pay $5 more than the regular subscription price. He noted that the Netflix viewer base is much bigger than ESPN+, as they have over 300 million global subscribers.

Joe Rogan calls out judging in MMA and boxing

Joe Rogan hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Tom Segura on episode #2320 of JRE. The UFC commentator claimed that there is a problem with judging in mixed martial arts and boxing, stating:

Ad

"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling - incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty?... You could shave points, you could bulls**t, but if you're playing Michael Jordan, he's going to score on you. How are you going to stop him? You're not going to stop him. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f**ked that dude up."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:53:21):

Rogan claimed that there are several boxing fights where the decision is unexplainable, adding that one inefficient judge could change the outcome from a unanimous decision to a split or majority decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.