Joe Rogan pours cold water on UFC’s rumored deal with $500 billion giant Netflix: "Would they be PPV still?"

Joe Rogan recently hosted four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers on The Joe Rogan Experience. At one point in the episode, the duo discussed the UFC's rumored deal with media giant Netflix, who are valued at over $500 billion.
Rodgers noted that the company has plenty of money, and then stated:
"Yeah, and so many viewers. It's like if you want to reach the most people, it's YouTube and then Netflix."
Rodgers then asked Rogan if he believes the UFC will go to Netflix. The UFC commentator added:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I don't know if they could do that. I'm a dummy. I'm not a business guy. I don't understand. So, the problem is, would they be pay-per-view still? Because the Mike Tyson [vs.] Jake Paul fight was on Netflix and you could just watch it just like you watch everything else. You have to pay more for it. So, if they have the UFC on Netflix, but they made people pay more for it, I don't know how that would work out."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:10):
Rogan questioned if the UFC would make more money if their cards were on Netflix, with viewers only having to pay $5 more than the regular subscription price. He noted that the Netflix viewer base is much bigger than ESPN+, as they have over 300 million global subscribers.
Joe Rogan calls out judging in MMA and boxing
Joe Rogan hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Tom Segura on episode #2320 of JRE. The UFC commentator claimed that there is a problem with judging in mixed martial arts and boxing, stating:
"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling - incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty?... You could shave points, you could bulls**t, but if you're playing Michael Jordan, he's going to score on you. How are you going to stop him? You're not going to stop him. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f**ked that dude up."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:53:21):
Rogan claimed that there are several boxing fights where the decision is unexplainable, adding that one inefficient judge could change the outcome from a unanimous decision to a split or majority decision.