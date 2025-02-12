Joe Rogan predicts rare gem could become the next big rapper fashion trend if Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West start rocking it: "Like a dope necklace"

On episode #2271 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, gold miner John Reeves, who gained fame in 2012 from the National Geographic docu-series ‘Goldfathers’, discussed a fascinating topic with Rogan. Reeves shared insights about the ringwoodite crystal, a rare mineral found deep within Earth's mantle.

Joe Rogan and Reeves discussed the discovery of ringwoodite on the podcast. The UFC commentator read up on the topic on air and explained that scientists believe it could contain water within its structure, deep in the Earth's mantle transition zone.

Rogan also highlighted that it's theorized there could be up to three times the amount of water in this zone than in all the world's oceans combined. He was amazed by the image of the ringwoodite crystal and praised its beauty, suggesting that it could become a trend if rappers like Kendrick Lamar or Kanye West started wearing it as jewelry.

Rogan said:

“That is wild stuff, man. Three times as much ocean as is in the ocean. That’s so crazy. So that’s the transition zone. It’s all hydrated. How long before, like, rappers start wearing that around a necklace? That seems like a dope necklace. That’s that sh*t they make water out of."

"Dope. [It’s got to sell it to someone]. Yeah, you just need some Kendrick Lamar-type influencer, someone at the top of his game to start wearing it. You know, like Kanye in his prime. He could have got that out there."

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (14:00):

When Joe Rogan backed Kanye West’s controversial ‘slavery is a choice’ statement

Kanye West made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast in episode #1554. During the conversation, the UFC commentator defended the rapper’s controversial comments on “slavery is a choice” made during his appearance on TMZ.

Rogan emphasized that people had taken West's comments out of context. He explained that West was referring to financial slavery, not historical human slavery. Rogan stated:

"You didn't mean people being abducted and brought into slavery and put into chains was a choice. What you were talking about is people making decisions that would enslave them financially and enslave their lives. It was taken out of context and it was taken in the least charitable way and they decided to say look at crazy Kanye, look at the sh*t he is saying."

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (9:31):

