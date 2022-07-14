"These are very exciting times" - Joe Rogan pumped about Netflix's new series on psychedelics 'How To Change Your Mind'

Joe Rogan recently took to social media to express his excitement about Netflix's new limited series How To Change Your Mind.

The documentary-style show shines a spotlight on the burgeoning field of psychedelic drug research, specifically their effects on treating individuals dealing with mental health issues and addiction.

Rogan, who has long been an advocate for hallucinogens, heaped praise on the show's creator, Michael Pollan, and the streaming service. On an Instagram post, the UFC commentator wrote.

"These are very exciting times for psychedelics and their many beneficial applications. For a long time there was a massive stigma attached. Kudos to [Michael Pollan] and [Netflix] for giving these amazing substances the attention and focus they deserve."

The docuseries, How To Change Your Mind, is based off Pollan's 2018 book of the same title. It became a No. 1 New York Times best-seller that year and has garnered largely positive reviews.

Joe Rogan on psychedelics

Of all psychedelics, Joe Rogan has been the most vocal about dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The popular podcast host believes more people should take the substance as their are "lessons to be learned" from having the experience.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Fear Factor host said:

"I’ve had psychedelic trips where my own sanity was slippery. It’s so titanic that any words I use to describe it are just noise. It’s a f**king billion roller coasters, plus aliens. It is whatever it is. I don’t know what it is. A chemical gateway to another dimension? A portal of souls you can tap into? I don’t see any negative to it. And it’s so f**ked up that we don’t have the freedom to experiment with it legally, because there are lessons to be learned that are just not getting learned."

However, Rogan has also gained notoriety over the past couple of years due to his controversial views on unproven medical claims regarding the treatment of COVID-19. He also came under fire for suggesting that healthy, young people don't need the COVID-19 vaccine.

