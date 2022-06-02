Joe Rogan questions the advanced knowledge of ancient civilizations - "We need to figure out what the f*** went wrong"

Joe Rogan is in awe of the advanced knowledge of ancient civilizations. The veteran UFC color commentator was amazed at how clapping at the base of the Temple of the Kukulcan pyramid in Chichen Itza would echo mimicking a bird's chirping.

21st century scientists have marveled at the phenomenon and remain clueless about whether the Mayans intentionally built the pyramid with such an effect in mind. If they did so, Rogan wonders how smart people were back during the ice age to have built such magnificent structures at the time.

As per Rogan, it's even more confusing because it happened before the speculated timeline of the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis. According to the Hypothesis, fragments from a comet struck the earth, precisely North America, South America, Europe, and western Asia thousands of years ago.

This apparently led to the mass extinction of the Ice Age megafauna and marked the beginning of humans switching from being hunters and gatherers and started focusing on permanent settlements and agriculture. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 54-year-old said:

"If [the Mayans] did that on purpose, imagine they figured that out on purpose, imagine if they designed that, we need to figure out what the f**k went wrong... When you take into account the younger dryas impact theory, it gets real confusing because you start going, 'Well okay if that did happen like how smart people were 12 000 years ago if the U.S. was really covered, half of it was covered in a mile-high sheet of ice and people were creating these insane structures?'"

Watch the podcast below:

Joe Rogan reveals if he'll ever partake in celebrity fights

Joe Rogan has years of kickboxing as well as jiu-jitsu experience under his belt but has always refrained from competing professionally. Now that celebrity fights have become a thing, what are the chances of fans getting to watch the MMA commentator enter the ring/cage in the future?

According to the man himself, there's no chance of him competing in a professional fight. Despite knowing that he could probably hold his own in a fight, Rogan said he's not interested in it. The 54-year-old claimed he's "too banged up" to fight professionally.

During an episode of his podcast, Rogan said:

"I’m too banged up. I’m too old. I’m not interested anymore. Probably I could f*** some people up. I’m not interested."

