Joe Rogan questions ex-president Joe Biden’s awareness after controversial natural gas executive order: "He didn't know what it was about"

Joe Rogan raised his eyebrows at Joe Biden following the podcaster's assertion that Biden was signing paperwork he was unaware of. Rogan claimed that the former president believed it was for research purposes, accusing individuals from Biden's Democratic Party of controlling the former president.

Rogan recently had stand-up comedian Brian Simpson on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where they addressed a range of topics, including Biden's administration. The UFC commentator added that when the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, questioned Biden why he signed the natural gas documents, the 82-year-old said he believed it was for research purposes.

''He gets into office and you saw that Mike Johnson guy, the speaker of the house, he said that he had talked to him, he took a year to have a meeting and he finally had this meeting with him and he wanted to talk to him about something and he said, 'why did you sign this executive order?' and it had something to do with liquid natural gas, he said, 'I didn't sign that'. He said, 'yes you did sir'.''

Rogan added:

''He'd [Biden] never read it so he was just signing executive orders that he didn't even know, he didn't know what it was about, he thought it was about research and it was about shutting it down and so there's a bunch of people behind him that want to do things and they think it's for the best interest of the country and they're all acting as a big group that's like the puppeteer of the president and that's not how it's supposed to be.''

Joe Rogan praises Donald Trump for his tough stance on criminals

Joe Rogan had previously expressed doubts about endorsing Donald Trump, but Trump's campaign appeared to convince him, as he ultimately gave the 78-year-old his backing ahead of last year's presidential elections.

In the aforementioned conversation with Brian Simpson, Rogan voiced his support for Trump's method of dealing with criminals, saying:

''They've already found thousands of criminals that had snuck in here [in the US] and had committed multiple crimes while they're here. And the Biden administration had left them here. And they allowed them to stay in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states. And Trump's just yanking them out and flying back to Colombia, and flying them back to Mexico, and flying them back to whereever they're from. Get the f*ck out of here." [2:17]

