Joe Rogan rallies behind Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show: "He gets the whole big picture"

Joe Rogan recently expressed his delight after learning about Jon Stewart's return to his former satirical news television programme, 'The Daily Show'. The UFC commentator vented his feelings on the latest episode of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Ad

Stewart stands as one of the pioneer figures in American standup comedy besides Rogan himself. The 62-year-old has also been into several other fields of work, including television hosting. Stewart's noteworthy achievements include two Grammys and five Peabody Awards.

Rogan had the Tennis Anyone podcast host Michael Kosta as his JRE guest when he showcased his appreciation for Stewart's return to The Daily Show. Stewart had become the face of The Daily Show after hosting it from 1999 to 2015.

Ad

Trending

Expressing his delight about Stewart's comeback, Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m so happy he’s [Jon Stewart is] back at The Daily Show. I’m so happy that he makes fun of everything, and I’m so happy that he still makes di*k jokes."

Rogan continued:

"It’s fun. The Daily Show seems like The Daily Show [with him]. That dude is very unique dude, a very unique person. [He’s] one of the pieces to unify everybody. He’s reasonable. He gets the whole picture, like, 'Let’s stop being so ridiculously tribal.'"

Ad

Check out Rogan's comments below (0:05):

Ad

Jon Stewart has also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has been in the field of stand-up comedy since the late 1980s. Despite amassing more fame through sitcoms and television hosting, Rogan never gave up on comedy as he still performs at regular intervals both in the U.S. and internationally.

On account of his prolonged time in comedy, Rogan has several friends in the field, many of whom are noted comedians themselves. Some of them, like Tom Segura, Joey Diaz, and others, have also graced the platform of Rogan's coveted podcast. The list also includes the name of Jon Stewart.

Ad

Stewart appeared on episode #1498 of JRE in 2020, where he chatted with Rogan about a plethora of issues, including comedy and comedians.

Check out the JRE episode with Jon Stewart as the guest below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.