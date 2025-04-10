Joe Rogan reacts to Donald Trump's "baffling" tariff plans and stock market crash: "The whole world is mad at us"

Joe Rogan has chimed in on Donald Trump's "baffling" tariff plans and the recent stock market crash. Rogan suggested that the U.S. government's recent decisions have elicited considerable criticism from many others around the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who officially reascended to the presidential seat earlier this year, recently imposed significant tariffs on various countries around the world. Nevertheless, as reported by the New York Post, Trump put forth a 90-day pause on most tariffs this week, while continuing his tariff actions against China amid a tariff/trade war between the two countries.

The stock markets worldwide have reportedly been affected by the U.S. government's tariff and trade measures. As reported by Reuters, the Trump administration's aforementioned measures have elicited concerns about a potential global recession in 2025 and trade wars.

On episode #2302 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Joe Rogan hosted fellow comedian Ron White. Speaking about the stock markets, Rogan stated:

"Don't follow the stock market right now. It's so baffling. It's so crazy. Like, what is going on? The whole world is mad at us. Trump's playing golf. And in between swings, he's on the phone with presidents of countries, 'We're going to need more money!'"

Ron White chimed in and claimed that someone recently asked him whether Trump was playing checkers or chess. When White asserted that Trump was simply playing golf, Joe Rogan added:

"He's playing golf. Like, what does that mean? Everybody wants to think like there's some grand plan to it. Well, I think the grand plan is, look, we remember back when -- was it the '92 elections when Ross Perot was in?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (57:01):

Joe Rogan on the recent tariff disagreements between the U.S. and Canada

On episode #2290 of the JRE podcast in March 2025, Joe Rogan hosted fellow American comedian Michael Kosta. Rogan notably expounded upon the reported tariff disagreements between the U.S. and Canada.

Implying that the U.S. and Canadian sides ought to reach an agreement and end their trade war, the veteran UFC color commentator said:

"We have to become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous. I can't believe there's like anti-American, anti-Canadian sentiment going on. It's the dumbest f**king feud."

Watch Rogan's assessment below (2:21):

