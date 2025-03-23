Joe Rogan reacts to mysterious underground findings at Egypt's Giza pyramids

Joe Rogan has reacted to the discussions surrounding the reported underground findings regarding Egypt's Giza pyramids. The UFC commentator addressed it on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, referencing key figures chiming in on the topic and more.

Per the New York Post, researchers Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga indicated that they had found the mythical 'Halls of Amenti' and a vast underground city under the pyramids of Giza. In a video posted to the Project Unity YouTube channel, Jay Anderson broke down the findings and stated:

"The new findings were announced on the 16th of March at a press conference held by the team who was studying the Great Pyramid of Giza with a non-invasive technology that was first developed by Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga called Synthetic Aperture Radar Doppler Tomography."

Check out Jay Anderson's video below:

On episode #2293 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan hosted fellow influencer-cum-podcaster Chris Williamson. They notably reacted to the Giza pyramid reports and Anderson's video.

Rogan made an allusion that Egyptian archaeologist and ex-Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Zahi Hawass, suggested that the Giza pyramid-related claims weren't backed by scientific evidence. Williamson asked whether Hawass was Rogan's friend, to which the UFC color commentator replied by highlighting how big of a role Hawass has played as an Egyptologist:

"Oh, it's not my friend. It's Zahi Hawass. Zahi Hawass is the Head of Antiquities in Egypt. He's like the head guy that talks to the archaeologists and gives the official narrative."

Moreover, alluding to the supposed past differences between Hawass and Graham Hancock (writer and former JRE guest), Rogan explained that Hawass and Hancock buried the hatchet and are now coordinating with one another.

A few minutes later, around the podcast episode's 12:35-minute mark, Rogan highlighted a much-discussed hypothesis that's emerged from the reported findings. Implying that the underground structures might be indicative of the pyramids being infrastructure to harness energy from space, Rogan said:

"Christopher Dunn had long ago theorized and wrote a book that he believes the Great Pyramid of Giza is a gigantic power plant. He thinks it generates power. And he has a working theory of why it's built the way it's built that totally coincides with the ability to produce hydrogen, the ability to utilize the rays of space and try to find some way to generate electricity."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 8:47 and 12:35):

Joe Rogan on the reported underground structures connected with the Great Pyramid of Giza

During his conversation with Chris Williamson on the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan speculated about how the reports signified the potential existence of a vast underground city/system. The MMA personality cited the apparent LIDAR (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) systems used by the researchers.

Joe Rogan explained that whatever findings surfaced from the studies supposedly showed that the underground findings pointed toward "a uniform structure." On the other hand, Williamson appeared to concur and pointed out how the researchers -- Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga -- implied that the structures extended deep into the earth. Furthermore, Rogan asserted:

"Apparently, through the use of LIDAR, they have discovered that there are enormous structures underneath the Great Pyramid that go kilometers deep into the earth, with coils." [*comments at the podcast episode's 6:09-minute mark]

