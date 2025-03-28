Joe Rogan reacts to questionable activities of government-funded NGOs being allegedly exposed by Elon Musk's DOGE

Joe Rogan recently shared his two cents on Elon Musk's DOGE exposing how and why Tesla dealerships are allegedly being systematically vandalized. Rogan lauded Musk's DOGE employees for using AI to help the public understand the link between certain NGOs and the attacks on Tesla dealerships.

Over the past few weeks, Tesla cars and Tesla dealerships across the USA have faced a flurry of attacks from protestors, who seemingly take issue with Musk and his position within the current administration. This has prompted a significant reaction from federal law enforcement and ignited public discourse regarding Musk's official actions over the past few months.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Chris Williamson (JRE #2293), he claimed that DOGE uncovered the truth behind the "NGOs" that were responsible for these attacks and said:

"It’s funded by NGOs. That’s where it gets really creepy... All this stuff was operated pretty much with impunity in the past before DOGE. Before Elon and his crew of hyper-spectrum psychopaths, super wizards started diving into all this data... Now, they've used AI to create this understanding of this net of NGOs that are all funded by USAID."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (27:58):

Joe Rogan discusses Tesla cars suddenly becoming unpopular

In the same JRE episode, Joe Rogan also touched upon the subject of masculinity and how that's linked to Tesla cars. Rogan claimed that contemporary culture demonized anything that is considered "masculine" as "right-wing," and that includes liking Tesla vehicles.

Speaking to Chris Williamson on the JRE podcast, Rogan shared his take on why Tesla cars were being vandalized and said:

"Anything masculine is right-wing. Anything, you cannot be masculine, like you cannot be interested in physical fitness. You can't like fast cars. Nope, you're not allowed to. You're not even allowed to like Teslas anymore, which are the fastest cars. Yeah, you're a misogynist, you're probably racist, maybe a Nazi. I'm gonna put a swastika on your car just to let everybody know it's there.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (37:15):

