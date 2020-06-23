Joe Rogan reacts to reaching 18 years as a UFC commentator

Joe Rogan has officially completed 18 years as a UFC commentator.

He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being the voice of UFC.

UFC 249 Spann v Alvey

Joe Rogan is without a doubt the voice of the UFC. He's been at it since 2002 and just recently, he officially touched 18 years as a commentator for the UFC. He's been at it for a long time and has gained recognition over time for his role as a UFC commentator and for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), and he reportedly signed a $100-million deal with Spotify, giving them exclusive rights to the podcast.

You can check out his Instagram post where he reflected on his 18-year career in the UFC here.

Joe Rogan's time in the UFC and his future with the promotion

There was a time when Joe Rogan claimed he could quit UFC if the WME-IMG takeover happened. In 2016, it ended up happening but Rogan stayed. While he used to have a presence in most UFC events, his role is now limited to pay-per-views in the USA.

He had a long time association with Mike Goldberg, who now works for Bellator. Since then, his partners on commentary have included the likes of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Dominick Cruz.

He hasn't made it clear how long he plans to stick around as a UFC commentator, but there's no doubt that the promotion will do everything in their power to keep him in his role for as long as possible.

While he has signed a big-money deal with Spotify, he stated that it won't affect his podcast creatively. From the look of things, it's not going to affect his UFC commentator role as well. You will most likely be seeing Joe Rogan on commentary next for UFC 251 - a Triple-header of title matches.