"He didn't even hurt him" - Joe Rogan reacts to Renzo Gracie's altercation in New York subway

Joe Rogan recently commented on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Renzo Gracie's altercation with an individual in a New York subway.

Gracie got into a scuffle with a man who instigated him by remarking on Gracie speaking Portuguese with a friend. After being tripped by the man, Gracie responded by countering with a takedown and mounting him.

A video clip of the incident was posted by CHOKELAB on Instagram, where Renzo Gracie is seen grappling with the offender and controlling him in a stranglehold.

Joe Rogan reacted to the incident with David Attell on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He claimed that Renzo Gracie took it easy on his opponent:

"Did you see the video of Renzo Gracie getting in a fight on the subway? He said he f*cked his knee up. I ran into him a week-and-a-half or so later. And what a terrible move by that guy. He's telling him to speak English, he's like, 'My friend.' He didn't even hurt him, he just put him on the ground and controlled him and put him in a stranglehold and let him go. And told him to apologize."

Rogan broke down Gracie's moves into a simple controlling maneuver. He also emphasized how terrible a mistake it was for anyone to cross paths or offend someone of Renzo Gracie's caliber.

Joe Rogan praises Charles Oliveira's jiu-jitsu

Joe Rogan also recently praised Charles Oliveira's jiu-jitsu. 'Do Bronx' faces off against Islam Makhachev in a bid to reclaim the lightweight championship that he lost on the scale at UFC 274.

The two contenders will headline UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in a highly anticipated matchup. A major factor in the bout will be the high-level ground game of both fighters.

Rogan spoke about Oliveira's incredible jiu-jitsu on his podcast:

"If you get a guy like Charles Oliveira who's that good at jiu-jitsu, he could strangle a f**king heavyweight... Oliveira's jiu-jitsu is some of the best I have ever seen in MMA. It is like world championship caliber jiu-jitsu. But he's doing it in an MMA match. He's the one guy where it doesn't matter what happens in the fight, if you go to the ground with him you are in deep s**t."

Rogan also warned Makhachev of the threat that Oliveira poses to him on the ground. It will be interesting to see how the two cope with each other in a high-octane championship match through a potential five rounds.

