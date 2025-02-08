Joe Rogan reacts to silence surrounding assassination of Brian Thompson: "People weren't mad, they weren't outraged"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the lack of public outrage following the assassination of Brian Thompson. In episode #2266 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the 57-year-old reflected on the ethical and moral implications of society's response, noting how the public’s reaction—or lack thereof—reveals deeper issues about profit-driven motives and public desensitization to violence.

Rogan suggested that the media's selective coverage shapes public perception, often prioritizing narratives that serve financial or political interests. He argued that genuine moral concerns take a backseat when profit becomes the driving force behind news and information. He said:

"People weren’t mad, they weren’t outraged. It didn’t seem like a regular assassination. It was like an assassination where he deserved it, right? It didn’t seem like as bad a thing. Even though people said, ‘That was horrible,’ it didn’t seem as bad."

Rogan emphasized how the reaction to Thompson’s assassination felt disturbingly indifferent as if people had already justified it in their minds.

"It’s like if someone shot John Lennon, you know what I mean? Or not even a famous person—if someone just randomly shot some executive as he was walking out."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below(58:34):

Joe Rogan reveals how fans can tune into his live commentary during UFC 312

Although, Joe Rogan won’t be on the official UFC 312 broadcast, fans can still hear his analysis through his watch party.

With experienced fighters joining the discussion, the show brings unique insights into the action. Their firsthand knowledge helps viewers better understand the strategies and techniques unfolding inside the octagon.

Rogan will host a live stream for UFC 312 and deliver commentary alongside Brendan Schaub, Matt Serra, and Bryan Callen. While their discussions may cause slight delays in covering the action, their relaxed, conversational style is what makes the experience unique.

Sharing the event details on Instagram, Rogan announced:

“We will be doing a #FightCompanion for this Saturday’s UFC 312… All live during the main PPV card on the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel. Joey Diaz was supposed to join us but he got a bad case of the flu and was advised not to fly for a couple months. We’ll get him back on in the future! I’m pumped for these fights!!”

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

