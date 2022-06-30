Twitterati tear into Joe Rogan after he supports Florida governor Ron DeSantis as potential President of the United States

After Joe Rogan showed support for Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis as a possible future President of the United States, the UFC commentator received a large amount of backlash on Twitter.

While speaking to Gina Carano on the JRE podcast episode #1837, Rogan called the current president, Joe Biden, a "dead man" and added that DeSantis would be a good president of the United States.

"Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work...as a good president."

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial While taking with Gina Carano, Joe Rogan says “Ron DeSantis would work as a good president”. While taking with Gina Carano, Joe Rogan says “Ron DeSantis would work as a good president”. https://t.co/5W0HVrmTo6

These comments led to the podcaster receiving wide-scale backlash from many Twitter users. One of which questioned why Rogan was supporting DeSantis given his advocacy for recreational drugs in the past.

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 Joe Rogan built a career off marijuana culture but the only governors he's ever praising on his show are in favor of criminalizing marijuana and destroying millions of lives over it. He went from Bernie/Yang to Ron DeSantis in 2 years. This is a fundamentally unserious man. Joe Rogan built a career off marijuana culture but the only governors he's ever praising on his show are in favor of criminalizing marijuana and destroying millions of lives over it. He went from Bernie/Yang to Ron DeSantis in 2 years. This is a fundamentally unserious man.

Ryan Shead @RyanShead Joe Rogan says Ron DeSantis would make a good president.



…and that’s how you know Rogan doesn’t know sh*t and should have kept hosting a show about people eating bugs. Joe Rogan says Ron DeSantis would make a good president. …and that’s how you know Rogan doesn’t know sh*t and should have kept hosting a show about people eating bugs. https://t.co/e6vupQj7Lr

AutomaticSlim ️️️ @TheDanLeyva Man, if you still listen to/take advice from Joe #Rogan you’re about as gullible and brainwashed as a #Trump supporter. Joe Rogan is truly a dumbass. Man, if you still listen to/take advice from Joe #Rogan you’re about as gullible and brainwashed as a #Trump supporter. Joe Rogan is truly a dumbass.

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli chris evans @notcapnamerica WOW: Gay teachers in Orange County, Florida must remove all photos of their spouses from their classrooms following the passage of the Don’t Say Gay law. All rainbow items of clothing or other memorabilia are banned. WOW: Gay teachers in Orange County, Florida must remove all photos of their spouses from their classrooms following the passage of the Don’t Say Gay law. All rainbow items of clothing or other memorabilia are banned. wftv.com/news/local/tea… 🚨 WOW: Gay teachers in Orange County, Florida must remove all photos of their spouses from their classrooms following the passage of the Don’t Say Gay law. All rainbow items of clothing or other memorabilia are banned. wftv.com/news/local/tea… Congrats, Joe Rogan. This is the man you champion. Wait until you see all COVID deaths under DeSantis's leadership as well. Hopefully, you all can stop taking Rogan seriously now. twitter.com/notcapnamerica… Congrats, Joe Rogan. This is the man you champion. Wait until you see all COVID deaths under DeSantis's leadership as well. Hopefully, you all can stop taking Rogan seriously now. twitter.com/notcapnamerica…

💀DeathMetalViking💀 @DeathMetalV Joe Rogan praising Ron DeSantis makes sense when you consider Joe Rogan likes money more than freedom. Joe Rogan praising Ron DeSantis makes sense when you consider Joe Rogan likes money more than freedom.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis controversially refused to enforce face mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, and vaccination requirements in Florida.

This is one of the reasons why Rogan received backlash for supporting the politician. DeSantis has been also involved in controversy over subjects such as gun law, health care, immigration, and LGBT rights.

However, it is very likely that there would be a large number of people in Twitter who will agree with Rogan and commend him for his comments. That's the polarised nature of American politics at the moment.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Rogan voted for Jo Jorgensen, a libertarian political activist in the United States. Jorgensen finished third, receiving 1.2% of the national total votes.

Who did Joe Rogan vote for in previous US elections?

In 2012, Joe Rogan endorsed Libertarian and former Republican Ron Paul. The UFC commentator reportedly said that Paul was "the only guy who is saying anything that makes any sense."

Back in April 2013, the two would eventually meet and Rogan posted a picture of them both on Instagram. The podcaster captioned the image by saying:

"Freedom ain't free, b***hes. The great Ron Paul and I backstage at the tonight show."

In the 2016 election, Rogan once again chose a libertarian candidate and voted for Gary Johnson. The politician also appeared on the JRE podcast episode #801 in 2016, where they discussed a wide range of topics, including the war on drugs in the United States.

As mentioned, during the 2020 presidential election, Rogan voted for Jo Jorgensen. However, the podcaster also endorsed Bernie Sanders and hosted the politician on his podcast in 2019.

