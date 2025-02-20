Joe Rogan repeatedly backing Elon Musk is not sitting well with his fans on Reddit: "You don’t get to $400b net worth without being WILDLY greedy"

Joe Rogan recently shared his honest thoughts on Elon Musk overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and defended the tech billionaire against accusations of stealing from taxpayers. It appears Rogan doubling down on his love for Musk didn't go down well with fans of his podcast.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with John Reeves (JRE #2271), Rogan addressed claims that Musk was out to steal money from taxpayers and claimed the Tesla CEO was a "supergenius" and "one of the smartest people alive" who had been wronged by the system. He said:

"He has $400 billion, I’m telling you, he's not stealing your money. That’s not what he’s doing. What he’s doing is, he’s a super genius that’s been f**ked with."

Rogan continued:

"When you’ve been f**ked with by these nitwits that hide behind three-letter agencies, and you’re dealing with one of the smartest people alive and he helps Donald Trump get in office and he goes ‘I want to find out what kind of corruption is really around,’ well you f**ked up you f**ked up and picked the wrong psychopath on the spectrum because he’s gonna hunt you down... And that’s good."

After the r/JoeRogan page on Reddit shared a clip of Rogan's comments, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

Posts from the joerogan community on Reddit Expand Post

One fan wrote:

"It's kinda scary how many people in this country genuinely believe that a person's financial success is a direct measure of their intelligence."

Another fan wrote:

"Joe, this guy laid off 10% of his workers to make sure he got a $56b bonus. You don’t get to $400b net worth without being WILDLY greedy."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from r/JoeRogan on Reddit

Joe Rogan ponders on Elon Musk being studied as a historical personality

Joe Rogan recently heaped praise on Elon Musk and opened up about a hypothetical scenario where the tech billionaire was studied by humanity as a historical figure.

Rogan outlined the Tesla CEO's achievements and called him a "unique" human being. Speaking to Gad Saad in an episode of the JRE podcast (#2263), Rogan said:

"If we didn't live in a time of Elon Musk and you were studying him in history, you'd be like, 'Jesus Christ. What was that guy like? That guy must have been insane.' This guy's running five different companies simultaneously. Unbelievable. [He's] trying to develop the Department of Government Efficiency at the same time, and he's a very unique human being that exists once every who knows how many generations?"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (2:36:22):

