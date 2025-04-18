Joe Rogan reveals his creative process and novel approach to comedy: "Most of what you write is sh*t"

Joe Rogan recently revealed his entire creative and thought-gathering process for his comedy, while also praising Steven Pressfield's 'The War of Art' book.
Speaking with fellow comedian, Michael Kosta in episode #2290 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the UFC commentator shed light on the novel approach to comedy, saying:
"The jokebook idea is the best example of that right. Because most of what you write is sh*t which took me forever to figure out. I was like, God I just write sh*t and then every now and then a gem and then you extract the gem but I realized afterwards it's basically like gold mining. Most of the time you're not finding gold, you're finding garbage. I mean have you ever read Pressfield's War of Art. We have a stack of them out there. It's really good. I used to have a stack of them in the studio where I'd give them out."
Rogan added:
"I love when I'm actually locked in and great ideas are coming. It's one of the best feelings in the world, it's like somehow or another you're pulling these ideas out of nowhere and then it's your job to take this seed and try to go plant it on stage and try to water it and over the course of many months it'll become a great bit and they just only come if you sit there."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:59):
Joe Rogan gives his take on what separates success from failure
In a recent episode of the JRE podcast featuring comedian Rich Vos, Joe Rogan delved into the role of mindset in a person's life. The 57-year-old asserted that a well-focused mind can take a person towards success. He said:
"A lot of the problem with a lot of people is maybe they don't like something about themselves — they don't like what they've done, they don't like choices they've made — and that's in your head. Then all the lack of clarity, the lack of peace, is in your head all the time... Success generally happens when you've got as many pieces as possible in order correctly, and failure generally happens when you're overwhelmed by too many things."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:10):