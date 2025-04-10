Joe Rogan reveals how he picks guests for his $250 million podcast in eye-opening insight

During an episode with comedian Dave Smith and political commentator Douglas Murray, Joe Rogan revealed exactly how he picks guests for his $250 million podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

In the podcast, Murray asked Rogan if he had specific criteria for picking guests for his podcast, to which Rogan replied there wasn't one. Instead, he stated that he generally picks people with whom he wants to engage in a conversation with:

"I don't think about it that way. I just think, I'd like to talk to his person"

Check out Joe Rogan's words below (2:24):

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Rogan's podcast was reportedly ranked as the No. 1 podcast in the world on Spotify. Initially started in the year 2009, the podcast's popularity has grown massively since the signing of its deal with Spotify in 2020. Rogan renewed the deal again in 2024, reportedly for a staggering amount worth up to $250 million.

Over the years, the podcast has welcomed guests ranging from fighters, comedians, political figures, scientists, musicians, and more. Rogan's podcast caught the most eye when he invited Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk for an episode back in 2018.

Ad

Joe Rogan signed a deal with Spotify in 2024 worth up to $250 million

Joe Rogan initially partnered with Spotify when he inked his first deal with them back in 2020. This deal was reportedly worth up to $200 million and gave Spotify exclusive rights over the podcast.

However, two years later, Rogan decided to re-sign with Spotify for a non-exclusive multi-year deal in 2024. This deal was reportedly worth up to a whopping $250 million and expanded distribution of the podcast to other platforms like YouTube, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.

The podcast has been a massive success for Rogan, who continues to build a platform for people to voice their stories and opinions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.